MAGA North Carolina Guv Candidate Was Regular at Porn Shop: Employee
Far-right North Carolina gubernatorial candidate and current Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson reportedly bought “hundreds” of bootleg porn videos and went to a porn shop nearly every day of the week in the 90s and early 2000s, according to a report in the North Carolina Assembly. Louis Money, who worked at two windowless, 24-hour porn stores in Greensboro, North Carolina, told the outlet that Robinson frequented the stores every day after he finished his shift. Money said Robinson would often purchase two “previews,” which consisted of a viewing in a private booth. “He was spending a good amount of money,” Money noted. “I know he might have problems with gay people, but I don’t think he has problems with lesbians,” Money added. Money and Robinson were pictured together in a photo posted to Money’s Facebook in 2022 with a caption, that read “I disagree politically with this guy. However we have always been cool. That's our LT. Governor who still owes me money lol.” Robinson’s spokesperson Mike Longeran told the Assembly in an email that Money’s story was a “false and personal attack” and “complete fiction.” The Daily Beast also reached out to Robinson’s campaign for comment.