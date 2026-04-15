MAGA Now Cheering For Their Least Favorite DA

Some MAGA personalities are now hoping their one-time legal enemy will lock up embattled Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell over bombshell sexual assault allegations.

Republicans are openly rooting for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, to succeed in his investigation against Swalwell for alleged sexual misconduct. Bragg’s office opened an investigation into a claim made by a former staffer of Swalwell, alleging he sexually assaulted her in a New York City hotel room when she was too intoxicated to consent.

MAGA was outright furious with Bragg for months over his case against Trump. MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS

MAGA Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who once accused Bragg of being a part of a “political cartel,” is now rooting for the Manhattan DA’s investigation to succeed.

“I do think that he has serious criminal problems on his hands, and I do think that he might end up in jail,” Luna said of Swalwell on Fox News.

She also “suggested” that the Manhattan DA look into Swalwell, but the investigation had already been opened at the time of her comment.

Luna roots for legal success for someone she once accused of being a part of a "political cartel." Jesse Waters Primetime/Fox News

But Republicans had fumed at Bragg for months on end during President Donald Trump’s 2024 “hush money” trial, of which the president was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records.

MAGA personalities repeatedly claimed that Bragg’s case was evidence that the DOJ had been “weaponized” by the Biden administration against Trump. Luna called Bragg’s case against the president an “obscene perversion of justice.”

Republicans railed against Bragg for his criminal charges against the president, claiming without evidence that they were politically motivated. Mark Peterson/via REUTERS

Ex-DHS spokesperson Katie Zacharia, who lasted just around one month in her role, tweeted that Bragg “won’t have to weaponize the ‘justice system’ to bring charges against Swalwell.”

“He’s looking at prison time if all of these accusations come to light and are true,” she said on Fox News this week.

Swalwell has denied the accusations made against him. Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

Bragg’s probe follows reporting from several outlets, including CNN and the San Francisco Chronicle, which detailed the claims of several women who accused Swalwell of sexual misconduct.