MAGA Offers Bizarre Defense of Trump’s Chilling Death Threats

MAGA is backing President Donald Trump’s violent call to hang Democrats and political foes.

The president, 79, called for the execution of his political enemies in a series of menacing Truth Social posts on Thursday morning, lashing out in response to a video released Tuesday by prominent Democrats that urged U.S. troops and intelligence officers to reject any unlawful commands.

In the video, the lawmakers speak directly to U.S. service members and the intelligence community, reminding them they took an oath to the Constitution and that they “can refuse illegal orders.”

“SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Thursday morning.

He also reposted several supporters’ messages, including one that called for their hanging. “HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD !!” the post reads.

The group targeted by Trump included Sens. Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly, as well as Reps. Chrissy Houlahan, Chris Deluzio, Maggie Goodlander, and Jason Crow.

Trump made violent threats against his political foes in an unhinged Truth Social tirade on Thursday. Truth Social

Trump reposted the violent call for his enemies to be hanged. Truth Social

The president calling for the hanging of lawmakers evoked strong reactions from many—but not from MAGA.

White House officials doubled down, sharing the Truth Social post on the Trump War Room account on X, which boasts 3.5 million followers, and amplifying another post on the official White House Rapid Response Account in which Trump raged: “It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand—We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET. President DJT.”

MAGA enthusiastically backed Trump's threats online. X

Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz also amplified Trump’s call for the Democrats to be arrested, writing on X: “Democrat members of Congress are brazenly and deliberately inciting members of the U.S. military to defy lawful orders from the Commander-in-Chief. Their actions constitute a clear-cut case of seditious conspiracy, and every one of them must be prosecuted and held accountable to the absolute fullest extent of the law.”

The enthusiasm behind jailing and executing Democrats spilled across MAGA media as well. “President Trump just re posted a post on Truth Social calling for seditious Democrat Senators to be hung for calling on members of the military to defy President Trump’s orders as Commander in Chief,” MAGA-mouthpiece Laura Loomer wrote on X. “Trump is right. That’s the type of justice Americans want to see.”

President Trump just re posted a post on Truth Social calling for seditious Democrat Senators to be hung for calling on members of the military to defy President Trump’s orders as Commander in Chief.



Trump is right.



That’s the type of justice Americans want to see. pic.twitter.com/FyaGOUcrT7 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 20, 2025

Jack Posobiec, executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show, blasted out the president’s posts to his own 3.2 million followers. So did MAGA influencer “Johnny MAGA,” who chimed in with “this is the way,” and “Omg he’s cooking,” in response to Trump’s death threats.

Miles Taylor, a Trump-appointed Department of Homeland Security official from 2017 to 2019, slammed Republicans’ responses—and their silence. “Donald Trump is calling today for the hanging & murder of Democratic lawmakers,” he wrote on X. “To my former Republican colleagues… will you be cowardly & silent about this, too? Or, perhaps, muster the modest courage to condemn this vile conduct?”

In a joint statement, the group of Democrats vowed not to be intimidated by Trump’s threats.

“We are veterans and national security professionals who love this country and swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. No threat, intimidation, or call for violence will deter us from that sacred obligation,” they wrote.

They continued: “What’s most telling is that the President considers it punishable by death for us to restate the law. Our servicemembers should know that we have their backs as they fulfill their oath to the Constitution and obligation to follow only lawful orders. ”

“Every American must unite and condemn the President’s calls for our murder and political violence. This is a time for moral clarity,” they wrote.

House Democratic leadership condemned Trump’s “disgusting and dangerous death threats” on Thursday and urged Republican lawmakers to rebuke his comments. “The President’s violent and unhinged rhetoric against American patriots is consistent with his well-documented history of attacking prisoners of war, Gold Star families and war heroes,” reads a statement signed by Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Minority Whip Katherine Clark and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar. “There is no bottom when it comes to Donald Trump.”

Democrats decried Trump's lethal threats. X

The statement concludes: “Donald Trump must immediately delete these unhinged social media posts and recant his violent rhetoric before he gets someone killed.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.