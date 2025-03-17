Politics

MAGA Outs NPR Reporter Who Booped Trump on the Nose

TROUBLE LOOMING

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer has sent her flock of online followers after Danielle Kurtzleben, whom she claimed hit the president on purpose.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Donald Trump gets hit in the face with a boom mic while talking to reporters.
Kellie Meyer/X
Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaD.C. Press Breaks 140-Year Tradition in Snub to Trump
Amethyst Martinez
PoliticsTrump Notches All-Time High Approval Rating as Dems Hit New Low
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsTrump Declares Biden’s J6 Pardons ‘Void’ in Late-Night Truth Social Meltdown
Janna Brancolini
TrumplandTrump Is Set to Tighten His Grip on the Kennedy Center With New Move
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Politics‘Don’t Tell Melania’: Trump Once Offered Rising MAGA Star His Bed
Erkki Forster