HOMEPAGE
Politics
MAGA Outs NPR Reporter Who Booped Trump on the Nose
TROUBLE LOOMING
Right-wing conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer has sent her flock of online followers after Danielle Kurtzleben, whom she claimed hit the president on purpose.
Leigh Kimmins
Reporter
Published
Mar. 17 2025
2:17PM EDT
Kellie Meyer/X
Leigh Kimmins
Reporter
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.
here
.
