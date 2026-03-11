MAGA Panics as Lawmakers Call Out Trump on Rising Gas Prices

MAGA Republicans are panicking over soaring gas prices due to Donald Trump’s war in Iran, with some warning the pain at the pump could last longer than the White House admits.

As the conflict in the Middle East enters its 12th day—and the world’s most vital oil artery remains effectively shut down—GOP members face an angry backlash from constituents already struggling with cost-of-living pressures.

Average gas prices are the highest they have ever been during a Trump presidency. That includes a spike in prices in Washington, D.C., where the above station is located. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

In a frank admission after senators were briefed by the administration, Trump ally Rick Scott said on Wednesday that while “we want prices to come down, I think, unfortunately, prices are going to be up for a while until this ends.”

Speaking on CNN, the Florida senator also acknowledged that it would take some time for the US to regain control of the Strait of Hormuz, the maritime link between Iran and Oman that transports roughly a fifth of the world’s global oil and LNG consumption.

“I think right now, it’s still a dangerous situation we have with there. It’s going to take a while for us to get control of the Strait of Hormuz,” Scott said.

Trump campaigned for then-Florida Governor Rick Scott during his 2018 bid for the U.S. Senate. Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images

Scott’s comments were at odds with the message conveyed on Tuesday by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who told reporters that Trump and his team had numerous options to keep the Strait open.

At present, fighting as a result of Trump’s war has disrupted tanker traffic in the waterway, tightening global oil supplies and leading to higher prices at the pump.

“I will not broadcast what those actions look like, but just know the president is not afraid to use them,” Leavitt said.

“Rest assured to the American people, the recent increase in oil and gas prices is temporary, and this operation will result in lower gas prices in the long term.”

But Scott is not the only Republican to convey concerns, both publicly and privately.

Arkansas Senator John Boozman admitted he was worried about the political consequences of “exacerbating” gas prices.

Trump critic Thom Tillis has also warned that instability in the Middle East and rising fuel costs could worsen affordability issues for voters.

And GOP Senator Rand Paul, a staunch anti-interventionist, warned that if oil stays above $100 a barrel, Republicans could face “disastrous” results at the midterm elections.

The comments came as crude oil approached $120 late Sunday, slipping back to around $100 Monday morning and then to around $90 late in the day after Trump told CBS the war was “very complete, pretty much.”

He repeated the same message to Axios on Wednesday, claiming the war would end “soon” because there is “practically nothing left to target.”

But this message was at odds with Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, who said of the strikes during 60 Minutes: “This is only just the beginning.”

In a bid to bring down crude prices, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday that its member countries would release 400 million barrels of oil, the largest release of reserves in history.

Three crew members from the Thailand-flagged cargo ship Mayuree Naree are reported missing after being struck in the Strait of Hormuz. ROYAL THAI NAVY/Royal Thai Navy/Handout via REUTERS

This would more than double the agency’s biggest prior release in 2022, when member countries put 182 million barrels on the market after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

For the moment, however, the pain remains for many consumers, with the national average currently sitting around $3.79 a gallon, and higher than $5 in some states.

Pennsylvania Congressman Brendan Boyle said a gas station in his district 10 days ago was charging $2.99 a gallon; now it is charging $3.59 a gallon. And yesterday morning, he filled up his tank and, 15 minutes later, drove by to find the price had hiked by another 15 cents.

“I don’t ever remember any situation like this,” the Democrat said.