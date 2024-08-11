MAGA ‘Plagiarism’ Meltdown Over Kamala ‘Copying’ Trump Idea

Donald Trump called Vice President Kamala Harris a “copycat” after she supported scrapping federal taxes on tips earned by service and hospitality workers during a Las Vegas rally on Saturday.

“When I am president, we will continue our fight for working families of America, including to raise the minimum wage and eliminate taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers,” Harris told the crowd.

The former president reacted to her remarks on his social media app Truth Social, writing “This was a TRUMP idea - She has no ideas, she can only steal from me.”

His online outburst comes after sources told Axios that Trump has grown increasingly angry and frustrated as he falls behind in multiple polls.

Two months ago, the Republican nominee proposed ending taxes on tips at his Nevada rally. Service and hospitality workers’ unions, however, have been advocating for the elimination of taxes on tips for years.

MAGA allies and supporters echoed the former president’s “plagiarism” claim on X—while demonstrating a general misunderstanding of that term—with far right influencer Laura Loomer accusing Harris of “political thievery.” She also posted a side by side video of Trump and Harris discussing taxes on tips with the caption #CopyCatKamala, as the onomatopoeic hashtag began trending on the app.

“Even Kamala Harris knows President Trump has the best policies for the country,” the Trump campaign’s political director, James Blair chimed in.

The former president’s son Donald Trump Jr. wrote “​​Harris-Walz 2024: Stolen proposals and stolen valor!"

Nevada, which has one of the highest concentrations of service and hospitality workers, was the most recent stop for the vice president and her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) on their swing state tour. Recent polling by The New York Times put Harris four points ahead of Trump in the fellow battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.