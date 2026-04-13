MAGA Podcaster Humiliated While Trying to Defend Trump’s Jesus Cosplay

MAGA podcaster Jack Posobiec has been left humiliated as he desperately tried to defend Donald Trump depicting himself as Jesus Christ. The 79-year-old president has been accused of blasphemy after posting a deranged image on Truth Social comparing himself to Jesus while healing a sick man. Posobiec, a devout Catholic who frequently shares religious messages on social media, apparently took no issue with Trump’s post and mocked those who were outraged. “And then we all crashed out because Trump posted a meme,” Posobiec wrote to his 3.2 million X followers. However, as noted by the social media platform’s “reader added context” feature, Posobiec has previously blasted a painting depicting George Floyd as Jesus Christ, which was hung at The Catholic University of America campus in 2021, as “Blasphemous.” Posobiec, a senior editor at Human Events, didn’t address his hypocrisy and doubled down in his defense of the president by posting: “Waiting for Trump to post himself as Prophet Muhammad.” Posobiec had also shared multiple posts defending Trump as the president launched unhinged attacks on Pope Leo, the head of the Catholic Church, over the weekend.

Donald Trump Truth Social post comparing himself to Jesus. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Jack Posobiec/X