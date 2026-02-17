MAGA Podcaster Torches Trump for Broken Promise

A prominent MAGA podcaster put the Trump administration on blast for its failure to “prosecute any pedophiles” after the DOJ’s release of the files related to disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a profanity-filled rant on X, Shawn Ryan, a former Navy SEAL turned podcaster with more than 5.8 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, torched the DOJ and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

He took particular aim at Bondi’s combative testimony before the House Judiciary Committee last week. Ryan said, “nobody gives a f---,” that the Dow stock market index was “up 50,000” under Trump, a point which Bondi attempted to make during her hearing.

“What you should be talking about is how you are going to investigate and prosecute any pedophiles that are running around on Epstein Island that you’re affiliated with,” he said in the video. “But we didn’t talk about that, did we? Oh, and what’s the excuse? What was the excuse? Oh – ‘if we prosecute everybody the whole system would go down.’”

Pam Bondi, the Epstein files, “aliens are real”… and what’s that other guy’s name again? pic.twitter.com/fXpMyJSING — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyan762) February 16, 2026

“Well, you know what that sounds like? That sounds like how Trump ran his campaign: ‘Let’s drain the swamp.’ Doesn’t that sound a lot like draining the swamp? It actually is drain the swamps served up to you on a f---ing silver platter, but you’re not gonna take it, are you?” His rant continued.

He then asserted that Bondi is “gonna protect pedophiles!”

“You’re going to protect pedophiles rather than go after them and hope that everybody’s happy that the Dow hit 50,000. Are you f---ing out of your mind?” he said.

Bondi was very combative during her testimony last week, oftentimes resorting to personal insults. Win McNamee/Getty Images

He also hit at the administration for its attacks on Congressmen Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna, who led the bipartisan effort to get the files released.

“They’re trying to do the f---ing job of the entire Department of Justice because nobody over there will do their f---ing job when it comes to putting pedophiles away in prison. So you give him s--t because two people are trying to do the job of the entire Department of Justice,” he said. “F--- you, f--- you.”

Ryan, who said he voted for President Trump in the 2024 presidential election, also accused Trump of breaking one of his longest campaign promises.

Trump ran on "draining the swamp" in Washington, D.C., during all three of his presidential campaigns. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

“I guess the whole drain the swamp campaign promise was another f---ing bulls--t lie, huh? Man, the lies are stacking up fast. I’ve never seen so many f---ing lies appear in, what, a year? It’s only been a f---ing year. Look at all the f---ing lies,” Ryan said.

At the end of his rant, Ryan turned his attention to an unrelated target: former President Barack Obama, who joked earlier this week that aliens are real.

“Tell me that s--t’s not f---ing orchestrated. Right in the middle of the biggest pedophile ring exposed in the f---ing world, all of a sudden, we’re gonna drop that aliens are real,” he said.