MAGA Podcaster ‘Silk’ Springs Pastor Out of Jail in Trump’s Georgia Case
BAILED OUT
Stephen Cliffgard Lee, the “nervous” pastor indicted alongside Donald Trump and 17 others in Georgia, was able to post bail on Friday thanks largely to a hefty donation from the infamous MAGA podcaster “Silk” from “Diamond and Silk,” his attorney told The Daily Beast. Lee, who’s accused of intimidating an election worker, was the last of 19 co-defendants to surrender to authorities. His attorney, David Shestokas, suggested Lee’s delay was money-related, with the Chicago pastor short by thousands on his $75,000 bond. Shestokas, who spoke at length about Lee’s case to The Daily Beast last week, said Silk spoke about Lee’s situation on her Thursday night podcast, telling her listeners that Lee “needs to be in church on Sunday.” Shestokas said Silk, whose real name is Herneitha Hardaway, cut a check for $3,500 to start, and by the time Lee turned himself in on Friday—an hour before the court-mandated deadline—he had enough money to bail out. Shestokas called it “a miracle.”