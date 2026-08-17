MAGA Podcaster Storms Off From Debate After Getting Called Out to His Face

A right-wing podcaster abruptly stormed off the set of a debate against a room full of progressives after being accused of fabricating outrage for profit.

Tim Pool, appearing on Jubilee’s “Surrounded” series, which pits one person against 20 people with opposing political views, was debating whether the United States is more prone to violence from the left or the right when the confrontation erupted.

The segment centered on Pool’s repeated claim that the country is “tracking toward a civil war.” Mason, an Instagram influencer known as OneHandPolitics who was among the first to challenge Pool, accused him of, among other things, saying “bulls--t to get money.”

Pool mid-tantrum. Jubilee

Mason initially claimed Pool had called for a “civil war” back in 2019, a characterization Pool quickly disputed. “I’ve never called for civil war,” he said.

Mason corrected himself, clarifying Pool had instead said the country was on the brink of one. Pool pushed back on the framing itself, noting he’d cited an Atlantic article quoting national security experts on the topic, and said, “I don’t actually have a strong prediction” about a second civil war.

Mason wasn’t buying it. “You do have a strong prediction if you’ve been saying this since 2019,” he said. “There’s 42, people can look this up. There’s 42 of your titles that have the word civil war in it. Like big fonts on the front. So why is that? It’s sensationalist. It’s easy to get clicks on that. There’s a reason why you say it. Because it’s very profitable for your business.”

Pool during White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's daily briefing on April 22 last year. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

The two men began speaking over each other as Pool defended his record. “There comes a point where people stop taking your prediction seriously,” Mason said. “Are you going to make an argument or are you mad at me?”

Pool shot back. When Pool suggested Mason simply disliked his video thumbnails, Mason interjected, “I’m saying you say bulls--t in order to get money,” drawing applause from the room.

Pool then walked off the set, though he returned minutes later, defending his position on the potential for a civil war, “Are we going to actually talk about whether it will or will not happen? I mean, sounds like it’s going to!”

Mason went on to describe Pool as part of a broader group of “right-leaning conservatives who claim to be moderates.”

Pool has been criticized for past work with a media company. Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

Pool has been criticized for past work with Tenet Media, a media company prosecutors say received $10 million from two Russian media executives.

According to the Washington Post, Pool earned $100,000 per episode for his weekly show there. He has maintained he didn’t know the source of the funding, and prosecutors have said some employees were misled about the company’s financial backing.