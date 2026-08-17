Trump, 80, Insults His Own Goon in Unhinged Ragepost

Donald Trump launched a thinly veiled dig at his own handpicked MAGA prosecutor, Jeanine Pirro, in a Truth Social ragepost.

Pirro, the United States attorney for the District of Columbia since May last year, is in the president’s bad books for her failure to prosecute former U.S. Olympian David Hearn for alleged vandalism to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Pirro, one of many former Fox News hosts in the Trump administration, initially gunned for Hearn, blaming him for ripping up some of the lining Trump had laid to try to meet a July 4 deadline for his $16 million renovation of the D.C. landmark. Soon, though, she dropped the case and said the damage was due to a botched job by Trump’s own contractor.

Trump publicly said he was “disappointed” with Judge Jeannine, who “folded like an umbrella.” He urged her to “revisit” the “hastily made decision.”

Truth Social / Donald Trump

Trump moaned about what looks like regular grass wear. Truth Social / Donald Trump

Now, he’s taken another potshot. Writing on Truth Social on Sunday at 11 p.m., he complained about more damage inflicted by “VANDALS.”

“Look what VANDALS did to the grass connecting the vandalized World War II Monument and the vandalized Reflecting Pool, which will be opened again, and better than ever, shortly,” the 80-year-old moaned, sharing a picture of worn grass on the lawn near the memorial that looks like regular wear and tear, caused by footfall and high temperatures.

It is also the same spot where Trump hosted crowds for a Fourth of July celebration, with a large bandstand and seating areas. After the structures were removed, photos showed the same browning grass Trump now blames on bad actors.

Even still, Trump used it to swipe at Pirro—who got her JD from Albany Law School—adding, “Anybody who thinks the Reflecting Pool wasn’t vandalized should go back to Law School!”

Pirro discusses vandalism charges related to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on July 2. Cheney Orr/REUTERS

His digs come despite U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche’s insistence that Trump supports Pirro. “I absolutely support U.S. Attorney Pirro, as does President Trump,” Blanche said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” just hours before the president’s Truth Social broadside.

Blanche also risked Trump’s ire, saying, “That’s different than whether ultimately we have the proof... I think judging her on a single case because of the evidence that we had is not fair.”

Sources told Reuters last week that the White House asked the Department of Justice to explore new vandalism charges related to the pool, whose botched renovation cost nearly $15 million.

“U.S. Attorney Pirro is doing a phenomenal job enforcing that, going after anybody who’s ​doing it,” Blanche said.

Pirro began her legal career in 1975 as a Westchester County assistant district attorney and became the first chief of the county’s Domestic Violence and Child Abuse Bureau in 1978.

She was elected to the Westchester County Court in 1990, becoming the first woman to serve as a county judge, then won election as Westchester County district attorney in 1993 and served three terms through 2005.

Her growing profile turned her into a television regular, particularly during the O.J. Simpson case, and she later made unsuccessful runs for New York attorney general and the U.S. Senate.

She moved fully into television in 2008 with Judge Jeanine Pirro on The CW, followed by Justice with Judge Jeanine on Fox News from 2011 to 2022; she then joined The Five as a co-host. In 2025, she left television after President Trump appointed her U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.