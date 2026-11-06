CRASH AND BURN MAGA Podcaster Tells Fox That Key Voters Want to Destroy GOP “It’s worse than people realize.”

MAGA podcaster Tim Pool warned President Donald Trump that a crucial voter bloc wants to destroy his party.

Pool made the bleak assessment on Thursday’s edition of Jesse Watters Primetime with Fox News host Jesse Watters, after the 80-year-old president’s election disaster this week.

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Republicans suffered a wipeout in Tuesday’s elections, with Democrats seizing both chambers of Congress in a sweeping repudiation of Trump and his party. The Republican collapse included GOP strongholds Texas, Kansas and South Carolina.

Trump's GOP suffered a wipeout in Tuesday’s elections. Umit Bektas/REUTERS

Watters pointed out the major shift among younger voters, saying he was in disbelief.

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“The younger generation. You saw the numbers,” the host said. “Under 30 swung like 32 points left, which is insane, and this younger generation, it’s like as big as the baby boomers. You can’t just forget about ’em. How do Republicans—I can’t even believe I’m saying this—win back young men?”

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Pool painted a bleak picture for the 80-year-old president who returned to office two years ago boasting a popular-vote victory and an iron grip on his party.

“I’m not sure they do, and it’s worse than people realize,” Pool replied. “18- to 29-year-old young white men with no college degrees swung 40 points to the Democrats, and I don’t think it’s all because they’re socialists. I think it’s because many of them want to burn the Republican Party down.”

A preliminary Tufts University analysis found that 61 percent of white voters under 30 backed Democrats for the House, compared with just 36 percent who voted Republican. Two years earlier, Trump won 54 percent of young white voters in the presidential race. Democrats also won 59 percent of young men and 71 percent of young Latino voters in House races, the analysis found.

Pool said Republicans who are now turning against Trump feel that “largely, ‘You know what, you do not support America. You are basically just Democrats, as it is.’”

Democrats flipped seven Senate seats, breaking through in Republican strongholds. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

“Politics is not this world where every two to four years we try to convince this guy to switch from Democrat to Republican,” Pool went on. “The young generation built these views over the past decade, when they were ten years old, when they were 14, 15, 16.”

He added: “A first-time voter was 12 in 2020 during Covid. They’re bringing views into the fray that we have not seen before, and their views aren’t changing with the argument. Their views already exist.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Pool’s remarks.

Democrats flipped seven Senate seats, breaking through in Republican strongholds including Texas, South Carolina, and Kansas. The president’s war with Iran and sweeping tariffs have fueled voter anger over the cost of living, leaving his candidates unable to hold supposedly safe territory.

Trump, who spent weeks campaigning to rally support for his party ahead of the midterms, immediately insisted the disaster had little to do with him. “I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE,” he wrote on Truth Social.

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