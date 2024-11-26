MAGA Pundit Accuses ‘Wicked’ of ‘Racism’ After Falsely Suggesting Ariana Grande Is Hispanic

MAGA media personality Gina Loudon claimed that the Wicked movie was “offensive” and “racist” against white people after she falsely identified one of its stars, pop star Ariana Grande, as “obviously” Hispanic.

“Wicked, the movie broke box office records,” Loudon on Tuesday told viewers of her show on the far-right cable network Real America’s Voice, according to RawStory. “I saw it, but I was very excited at the idea of seeing the interpretation of this. But I should have known it’s Holly-weird.”

The recently released film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical has collected nearly $165 million at the box office in its opening weekend, according to Variety, and stars Grande, with her hair dyed platinum blond, as Glinda, “the good witch.”

But Loudon dismissed the movie’s success, claiming that it was “woke in the ways that they could think of.”

“Let’s just start with the fact that they have Ariana Grande, who is obviously a Hispanic woman, playing the part of a ditzy, blonde, white really villain, when it comes right down to it, for this particular movie,” the host said. “The racism and the racial appropriation I just thought was offensive, frankly.”

She added, “All white people aren’t dumb and evil,” saying that she gets “sick of that storyline.”

In fact, Grande, perhaps known better as a singer than an actress, is Italian-American on both sides of her family, not Latino or Hispanic. Last year, both her brother and her mother even went as far as to obtain Italian passports.

“I love Italy SO MUCH and I can’t wait to dive even further into the culture and my heritage!! What a huge moment for us,” her brother, Frankie Grande, wrote on Instagram at the time. “AND to get to share it with my mother… priceless.”