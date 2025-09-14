MAGA Pushes AI Charlie Kirk Videos From Beyond the Grave

Keyboard warriors on the far right are now pumping out AI-generated speeches and videos in the likeness of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Just days after the 31-year-old was fatally shot during his event at Utah Valley University, videos featuring an AI-generated speech imitating Kirk have begun circulating online.

“First I want you to know that I’m fine, not because my body is fine, but because my soul is secure in Christ,” the viral speech begins. “Death is not the end, it’s a promotion. Don’t waste a second mourning me. I knew the risks of standing up in this cultural moment and I’d do it all over again.”

The AI-generated voice goes on to claim the “enemy” wants “chaos, fear and retaliation.”

Just days after Charlie Kirk was fatally shot during his event at Utah Valley University, videos featuring AI-generated speeches imitating the conservative activist have begun circulating online. Thomas Machowicz/REUTERS

“Don’t give it to them. Instead, double down on truth, double down on courage, double down on your faith and your families, that is how you honor me,” it says.

The speech concludes: “Remember this, America is worth it. Free speech is worth it. Fighting for the unborn families, for sanity and a culture gone mad. It is all worth it. So dry your tears, pick up your cross and get back in the fight.”

At least 1,900 TikTok users have posted videos featuring the AI speech.

Kirk, 31, throws hats to the crowd during the event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. Trent Nelson/Getty Images

“This is not only a physical war but a spiritual war,” captions one TikTok video of an armed security guard. “Don’t worry Charlie, we got you. Christians. God is calling on us. It’s time. Time to get serious. Time to stand strong. This is spiritual warfare,” another video caption reads.

Other AI-generated clips depict Kirk embracing Jesus Christ—adorned in white robes and an American flag shirt. One such video had over 22 million views on X as of Sunday.

I’m aware that this is AI of course — but it has moved me, I can only imagine how Charlie is celebrating 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/b9G4lBGVpZ — Erica 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@EricaRN4USA) September 12, 2025

The influx of tributes reflects a growing “faith tech” movement where AI meets spirituality. The New York Times recently reported that chatbot-powered religious apps are drawing tens of millions in investments. One such app, Bible Chat, lets users “talk” to biblical figures and has been downloaded over 30 million times.

It also underscores a growing cultural comfort with AI-generated representations of the dead—though not without controversy.

In August, former CNN anchor Jim Acosta came under fire from MAGA and Democrats alike after interviewing an AI avatar meant to represent a 17-year-old victim of the 2018 Parkland school shooting.

At the time, Ryan Saavedra, a reporter for the conservative outlet The Daily Wire, slammed Acosta on X for using an “AI chatbot” to “push partisan politics.”

Kirk was speaking about trans issues and mass shootings when he was shot and killed on Sept. 10. His stop at Utah Valley University in Orem was part of his “American Comeback Tour,” hosted by Turning Point USA, the conservative youth organization he founded.

AI-generated clips depict Kirk embracing Jesus Christ—adorned in white robes and an American flag shirt. One such video had over 22 million views on X as of Sunday. Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Reuters