MAGA Rages as Bernie Sanders Says He’s Not Sorry for Using Private Jet

MAGA melted down Thursday after Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said he wasn’t saying sorry for taking a private jet.

The far-left senator, midway through his “Fighting Oligarchy” tour, defended his mode of travel by telling Fox News’ Special Report anchor Bret Baier that it’s the “only way to get around” after an exhausting week of up to five rallies.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Bernie Sanders are holding rallies across the country to fight the oligarchy. Aude Guerrucci/REUTERS

It is “the only way you can get around to talk to 30,000 people,” he said, adding “No apologies for that. That’s what campaign travel is about. We’ve done it in the past. We’re gonna do it in the future.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders haters, of course, were not happy.

“Hypocrite!” fumed Gunther Eagleman, an “America First” MAGA influencer. He later added, “He is the oligarchy.”

You are defending the most hypocrite person in the democrat party... This is why you guys lose. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 8, 2025

“Socialists are beyond parody,” added the @EndWokeness account.

Bernie Sanders: "You think I should wait on line at United? No apologies for my private jets."



Socialists are beyond parody pic.twitter.com/MF6dDHOiyE — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 8, 2025

“Never heard a politician utter those words,” said Utah Senator Mike Lee, another President Donald Trump loyalist, despite Trump himself owning a multimillion-dollar fleet of VIP aircraft, including a prized Boeing 757.

Never heard a politician utter those words https://t.co/K5MmdAreEr — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 8, 2025

“A multi millionaire who’s too good to wait in line at the airport like the rest of us peasants and is instead flying around on private jets is ‘fighting oligarchy’ and climate change?” snapped the account Pro America Politics, who pledges to help “take back America from the radical left.”

A multi millionaire who's too good to wait in line at the airport like the rest of us peasants and is instead flying around on private jets is "fighting oligarchy" and climate change? — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) May 8, 2025

Conservative activist Riley Gaines, 25, fueled the fire by posting “the socialist who rails against the wealthy flies private and scoffs at flying commercial—socialism for you, luxury for him" to her 1.5 million X followers.

The socialist who rails against the wealthy flies private and scoffs at flying commercial—socialism for you, luxury for him. https://t.co/NjHeboRXXY — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 8, 2025

Conservative news site Trending Politics owner Collin Rugg called Sanders a “total scammer.”

NEW: Socialist Bernie Sanders says he has to spend $221,000 on private jets to "fight the oligarchy," scoffs at the thought of flying on a commercial plane.



Baier: You spent 221,000 on private jets fighting the oligarchy tour, paid for by friends of Bernie Sanders



Sanders:… pic.twitter.com/ABjFvANAQT — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 8, 2025

MAGA internet personality Nick Sortor added, “HYPOCRITE AND SCAM ARTIST. Bernie just exposed himself... again.”

🚨 Bernie Sanders made VERY clear on Fox tonight that he thinks he’s better than all of us, justifying his private jet travel.



SANDERS: “You think I'm going to be sitting in a waiting line at United?! That's the only way you can get around. No apologies for that.”



HYPOCRITE AND… pic.twitter.com/0pk4n5kBW5 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 8, 2025

The progressive Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have gained attention—and even suggestions of a presidential bid for the latter—for their “Fighting Oligarchy” tour. They’ve criticized Trump’s second term and vowed to “take on the Oligarchs and corporate interests who have so much power and influence in this country.”

Sanders’ net worth is around $3 million, with Ocasio-Cortez claiming she’s worth less than $500,000. It’s nowhere near the stratosphere of Elon Musk, who’s currently the richest person on Earth, or even the president, who registered $4.5 billion in net wealth as of his Jan. 2025 inauguration.

Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during a stop on the "Fighting Oligarchy" tour in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Sarah Silbiger/REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Sanders’ campaign committee, Friends of Bernie Sanders, spent over $221,000 chartering private jets during the first quarter of 2025. Some flights cost up to $15,000 an hour for several West Coast stops.

Sanders, who pointed to the fact that Trump also regularly flies on private jets, said: “I think at a time when the people on top are doing phenomenally well, when seniors, working-class people are struggling, people want to hear action to stand up to the people who have the wealth and the power and create an economy that works for all of us, not just the people on top.”