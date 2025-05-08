MAGA Rages as Bernie Sanders Says He’s Not Sorry for Using Private Jet

MAGA melted down Thursday after Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said he wasn’t saying sorry for taking a private jet.
The far-left senator, midway through his “Fighting Oligarchy” tour, defended his mode of travel by telling Fox News’ Special Report anchor Bret Baier that it’s the “only way to get around” after an exhausting week of up to five rallies.
It is “the only way you can get around to talk to 30,000 people,” he said, adding “No apologies for that. That’s what campaign travel is about. We’ve done it in the past. We’re gonna do it in the future.”
Sanders haters, of course, were not happy.
“Hypocrite!” fumed Gunther Eagleman, an “America First” MAGA influencer. He later added, “He is the oligarchy.”
“Socialists are beyond parody,” added the @EndWokeness account.
“Never heard a politician utter those words,” said Utah Senator Mike Lee, another President Donald Trump loyalist, despite Trump himself owning a multimillion-dollar fleet of VIP aircraft, including a prized Boeing 757.
“A multi millionaire who’s too good to wait in line at the airport like the rest of us peasants and is instead flying around on private jets is ‘fighting oligarchy’ and climate change?” snapped the account Pro America Politics, who pledges to help “take back America from the radical left.”
Conservative activist Riley Gaines, 25, fueled the fire by posting “the socialist who rails against the wealthy flies private and scoffs at flying commercial—socialism for you, luxury for him" to her 1.5 million X followers.
Conservative news site Trending Politics owner Collin Rugg called Sanders a “total scammer.”
MAGA internet personality Nick Sortor added, “HYPOCRITE AND SCAM ARTIST. Bernie just exposed himself... again.”
The progressive Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have gained attention—and even suggestions of a presidential bid for the latter—for their “Fighting Oligarchy” tour. They’ve criticized Trump’s second term and vowed to “take on the Oligarchs and corporate interests who have so much power and influence in this country.”
Sanders’ net worth is around $3 million, with Ocasio-Cortez claiming she’s worth less than $500,000. It’s nowhere near the stratosphere of Elon Musk, who’s currently the richest person on Earth, or even the president, who registered $4.5 billion in net wealth as of his Jan. 2025 inauguration.
Sanders’ campaign committee, Friends of Bernie Sanders, spent over $221,000 chartering private jets during the first quarter of 2025. Some flights cost up to $15,000 an hour for several West Coast stops.
Sanders, who pointed to the fact that Trump also regularly flies on private jets, said: “I think at a time when the people on top are doing phenomenally well, when seniors, working-class people are struggling, people want to hear action to stand up to the people who have the wealth and the power and create an economy that works for all of us, not just the people on top.”