MAGA Rages as Dem Governor Takes Swipe at ‘Big Balls’

A Democratic governor criticized the Social Security Administration staffer known as “Big Balls” for his work in DOGE—and the right isn’t happy about it.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker mentioned Edward Coristine—the teenager who was allegedly beaten during an attempted carjacking earlier this month—at a Democratic gathering in his home state.

“Our federal workers don’t deserve to have some 19-year-old DOGE bro called ‘Big Balls’ destroy their careers,” said Pritzker, a frequent target of President Donald Trump.

Fatcat JB Pritzker mocks Edward Coristine, a 19 year old former DOGE employee who was brutally beaten protecting a woman from a carjacking in Washington, D.C.



Coristine has been made even more of a revered figure on the right after the alleged early morning beating in Washington, D.C.—one which spurred the president to deploy National Guard to the capital, as well as assume control of the district’s police force and assign FBI agents to fight crime.

That sentiment was reflected Wednesday in their response to Pritzer’s comment.

“Sick,” griped MAGA mouthpiece Benny Johnson, even though the governor was talking strictly about Corestine’s work in the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, which has taken a hatchet to the federal government.

The Republican National Committee’s Research arm similarly took issue with the “fatcat,“ calling his remark ”disgusting."

President Trump shared a photo of Edward “Big Balls” Coristine, bloodied and beaten, on his Truth Social account. Donald Trump Truth Social

Meanwhile, lawyer and National Conservatism Conference Committee member Will Chamberlain fumed that “Big Balls has more courage in his pinky than this morbidly obese billionaire has in his entire corpulent body.”

Corestine, to whom the White House suggested it may award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, once worked in the State Department in addition to his role in DOGE. He was identified as one of Elon Musk’s go-to men for having federal workers explain whey they should not be let go.