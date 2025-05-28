MAGA Rages as Trump Aide Accuses Dem of Controlling Biden ‘Autopen’

MAGA is raging online after President Donald Trump’s crypto czar accused a senator of being behind the “autopen” conspiracy, which alleges Joe Biden did not call the shots during his presidency.

The White House’s crypto and AI czar, David Sacks, told Fox News on Tuesday that Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren “controlled the autopen during that administration.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Biden, 82, has been open about his use of an autopen during his presidency, having utilized the device to make signatures since 2021, the first year of his term. The MAGA conspiracy regarding the device centers on whether Biden was aware of its use each time, with Trump himself pushing the conspiracy that he was not.

Right-wing figures claim Biden’s mental capacity deteriorated so much that other Democrats used his autopen without his knowledge to push their agenda.

Sacks’ remark to Jesse Watters—in primetime, on Fox News—sent those right-wing theories into overdrive, despite Sacks providing no proof to back his claim up.

Former President Joe Biden's actual signature and his autopen signature are constitutionally the same. President Donald Trump and his allies claim that the device was used with Biden’s knowledge, however, which would potentially change things if true. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Infowars founder Alex Jones, whose love of spreading baseless conspiracies cost him his media company, was among those who seized on the comment.

“The Fake Pocahontas was using the Autopen!” he posted, referring to Warren. “This is a coup against the American voter!”

Another viral post, with 6,000 likes, went so far as to claim that Warren, 75, “must stand trial” for her alleged involvement.

“Easiest way to tell that the allegations of Elizabeth Warren being in charge of the Autopen is when she doesn’t dispute them,” the post read. “Elizabeth Warren must stand trial for it. This is Treason 100%.”

The account MAGA Voice received nearly 9,000 likes on a post that read in part, “SHE SHOULD BE THROWN IN PRISON FOR THAT. LOCK HER UP.”

BREAKING 🚨 David Sacks exposed Rep Elizabeth Warren (Pocahontas) for controlling the Autopen



SHE SHOULD BE THROWN IN PRISON FOR THAT



LOCK HER UP pic.twitter.com/6dn6imgiC4 — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) May 28, 2025

Chuck Callesto said Warren was “BUSTED.” He shared the Fox News clip and asked his nearly one million X followers: “If this is true, what should Elizabeth Warren’s punishment be?”

Warren’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast. She has not publicly addressed Sacks’ accusation.

Sacks, who undermined White House messaging over the weekend regarding Medicaid cuts, later clarified on X that Warren controlled the Biden autopen only on matters related to crypto.

˙He also toned his definitive accusation down, claiming it was just “my theory.”

“My theory is that multiple people controlled the autopen depending on what issue it was,” he wrote. “On crypto, Warren controlled the autopen.”

Multiple U.S. presidents have used an autopen, including President Barack Obama.

Trump first spread the Biden autopen conspiracy in March, when he claimed in a late-night post to Truth Social that his predecessor’s presidential pardons should be nullified because they were issued using an autopen without his knowledge.

President Donald Trump’s late-night post that claimed his predecessor was unaware of some of the presidential pardons he signed in his final days in office. Truth Social

“Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, and many others, are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT, because of the fact that they were done by Autopen,” Trump wrote. “In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them, but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them!”

No credible proof has backed up Trump’s claim, but his sycophants in Congress are making sure the conspiracy is thoroughly looked into. House Oversight Chair James Comer said this month he was investigating a list of names of individuals who may have used the device without Biden’s knowledge.

“Don’t rule out Hunter Biden,” Comer told Fox News, citing one name. “He spent a lot of time in the Oval Office in the last three months.”