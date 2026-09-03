MAGA Rages at Dem’s Plan to Impeach Trump on ‘Day One’

MAGA loyalists are sharpening their knives for a Democratic candidate who pledged to impeach President Donald Trump “on day one.”

Dan Koh, a former Joe Biden aide who won the Democratic primary for Massachusetts’ 6th Congressional District, angered Trump devotees after vowing to come after the president if Democrats retake control of the House.

MS NOW’s Peter Alexander asked Koh in an interview, “If Democrats were able to take back the gavel in the House, would you support impeaching Donald Trump?”

Dan Koh vowed to impeach President Donald Trump "on day one." MS NOW

“On day one, Peter,” Koh responded. “Let me tell you why: When I worked in the White House, the most valuable resource was not staff; it was not money. It was time. And this president is spending his time renaming lakes, you know, doing all the things that are making all of us, at the very least, roll our eyes.”

When Alexander pressed him on whether those offenses counted as grounds for impeachment, Koh said there were “endless counts” on which Trump had violated the Constitution and trampled on rights.

“These are all things I think Americans are just so sick of and want to see stop,” he argued. “And this will just, at the very least, will cause him to have to prepare for his defense. And every minute he is doing that, he is not spending on these absurd policies that are hurting people every day.”

Koh later doubled down on his remarks. Dan Koh on X

In an X post after the interview, Koh listed five proposed articles of impeachment that he believes Trump violated, including Abuse of Presidential Power and Political Retaliation as well as Defiance of the Courts and Denial of Constitutional Rights.

The remarks set off a firestorm in MAGAworld.

“Notice how this moron, like all libs, offers nothing specific on ‘Trump’s crimes!’ Then, after whining about how Trump is spending his time doing things Danny disapproves of, he says impeachment should be a weapon to distract POTUS from doing his job. These people are defective,” conservative commentator Derek Hunter wrote on X.

Conservative commentator Derek Hunter called Koh a "moron." Derek Hunter on X

Another self-identified MAGA supporter said, “I’ll take ‘things moronic Swamp creatures say’ for $200, Alex.”

“THIS IS SEDITION,” another declared.

One user accused Koh of suffering from the supposed illness dubbed “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“TDS got another one, Hate Trump more than you love America, did they forget 77 million people voted for this President!” they wrote.

Another user accused Koh of having Trump Derangement Syndrome. @Tra64827Tracy on X

Another said, “@TheDemocrats should be outlawed as a party.”

Koh’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump previously addressed the possibility of Democrats impeaching him if they retake Congress after the midterms.