MAGA Rapper Turns on Trump Over Soaring Costs

Country rapper Adam Calhoun is turning on Donald Trump just days after releasing a song boasting about voting for him.

In a video shared on social media, the 46-year-old musician, who voted for the president three times, stands by a diesel pump with his finger pointed at the skyrocketing price tag.

“Just getting some gas here, got a quick question. Hey, uh, what the fuck are we doing here, guys?” Calhoun says in the video Tuesday. “Hell yeah, drink up, boys. Drink it up!”

“I have voted three times in my entire life. Each time was for Trump,” Calhoun added in another clip, filmed inside his car. “I voted for all the powerful and rich people that do terrible s--t to children to get brought to justice. I voted for cheaper gas, cheaper groceries, and I voted for no new wars. What I got: nothing. That happened with the Epstein list. Gas is high. Everything is expensive.”

Calhoun recently posted a video of himself burning a pride flag on Instagram to promote his latest album. @adamcalhoun1/Instagram

His about-face comes after he released the pro-Trump song “Death and Taxes” on Sept. 11 with the lyric, “Yeah, I voted for Trump.”

Calhoun, who first rose to prominence as a vlogger on YouTube and Facebook, is known for his often-inflammatory lyrics. In “Racism,” released in 2018, he lists racial stereotypes and uses the N-word, singing “You can’t keep a job, cause you’re in and out of prison… Guess it must be Trump’s fault, cause you’re making bad decisions.”

On his latest album, “American Native,” Calhoun raps about assault rifles, saying “we own guns so we can kill people… It’s not for nothing, if we got to overthrow the government.” Another track, titled “Many Men,” includes the lyric: “Charlie Kirk got shot for speaking truth. God forbid you say something about the Jews.”

The rapper has also courted controversy on social media, with recent posts railing against trans people and depicting him burning a pride flag to promote his album.

In April, Calhoun also called out Trump for his involvement in foreign wars. @adamcalhoun1/Instagram

But this isn’t the first time the rapper, who met Trump in 2023, has spoken out against the president. In April, he reacted to Trump posting an AI-generated image of himself as Christ, saying “he makes it very hard for us to defend him.”

“I voted for you, I’m going to hold you accountable,” the rapper said. “F--- this s--t.”