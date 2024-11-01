Cheat Sheet
1

MAGA Rapper Sexyy Red Just Voted for Kamala Harris

PLOT TWIST
Matt Wilstein 

Senior Editor

Published 11.01.24 5:25PM EDT 
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 02: Sexyy Red performs live during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 02, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ryan Bakerink#877342#51A ED/FilmMagic)
ryan bakerink/FilmMagic

Rapper Sexyy Red, who just last year was singing Donald Trump’s praises, revealed on Friday that she has cast her vote for Kamala Harris. “I just voted!!! Don’t tell us what to do with our coochies!!” she tweeted, adding the hashtag #Kamala4President. In 2023, Sexyy Red pushed back against suggestions that Trump was racist or sexist, saying, “Once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money, aw, baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office.” And just three months ago, she performed in front a giant inflatable MAGA-style hat that read “Make America Sexyy Again” at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago. All of that apparent support led Trump’s team to reportedly pursue Sexyy Red as a potential campaign surrogate. But in July, she shut down rumors that she would be performing at Trump’s Atlanta rally. And now, with just days to go in the race, she has made it very clear who she supports.

Read it at Rolling Stone

2
Another Billionaire Media Owner Looking to Offload Iconic Magazine
TIME'S UP?
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.01.24 5:31PM EDT 
Published 11.01.24 5:28PM EDT 
Marc Benioff

Marc Benioff

Denis Balibouse/Reuters

The Antenna Group, a Greek media company, is in talks to buy Time from Salesforce co-founder Marc Benioff, CNBC reported Friday. Talks are still early, according to CNBC. Benioff bought Time in 2018 for a reported $190 million from Meredith Corp, which owned the media company for less than a year. Early talks with Antenna are to sell Time for $150 million. The possible shake-up comes at a turbulent time for media companies and their billionaire owners. The Washington Post recently shed 10% of its subscriber base after owner Jeff Bezos blocked their endorsement of Kamala Harris. The Los Angeles Times also faced pushback when its billionaire owner, Patrick Soon-Shiong, also blocked their Harris endorsement. A spokesperson for Time told CNBC that there is “no agreement” to sell the company, but declined to comment on the talks with Antenna.

Read it at CNBC

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

3
Trump's Mother's Country's Leader Says Vote Harris–To His Fury
SCOTTISH SNUB
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.01.24 5:46PM EDT 
Published 11.01.24 5:31PM EDT 
GettyImages-148112904_ihgznr
Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty

Donald Trump’s Scottish company, which runs his golf courses, called First Minister of Scotland John Swinney’s endorsement of Kamala Harris “appalling,” according to the BBC. “People in the United States of America should vote for Kamala Harris,” Swinney said to reporters. “And I’ve not come to that conclusion only because Donald Trump is opposed to Scottish independence.” Trump said on the Flagrant podcast earlier this month that he hopes Scotland stays with the United Kingdom. “You know, they tried to break up Scotland from the rest of the empire, so to speak,” he said, referring to Scotland’s 2014 independence referendum. Trump International Scotland released a statement to the BBC condemning Swinney’s Harris endorsement. “The Trump family has shown unwavering commitment to Scotland—pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into the Scottish economy—and driving many tens of thousands of international visitors to Scotland every year,” spokeswoman Sarah Malone said. “It is appalling to see the first minister, who talks of the need to encourage economic growth, insult this commitment and all the people involved in delivering world-class services here in Scotland.”

Read it at BBC

4
Gayle King Addresses Meg Thee Stallion Calling Her a ‘B***h’
‘NOTHING BUT LOVE’
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.01.24 5:29PM EDT 
Published 11.01.24 4:01PM EDT 
GettyImages-1127339919_nhiqkf
Gayle King also responded to Megan Thee Stallion admitting that she lied during their interview. Dia Dipasupil

Megan Thee Stallion has admitted to lying to journalist Gayle King during a 2022 TV interview, but King responded that she has nothing but love for the rapper. Stallion made the confession in her newly released Amazon documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, and called King a “b---h” during her explanation. “Yes, b---h. I lied to Gayle King, b---h. First of all, I ain’t know that b---h was even finna ask me about that s–-t. I thought we was gonna talk about this shooting,” said Stallion, referring to her being shot in the foot by fellow rapper Tory Lanez. He was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years in prison last year. When King asked Stallion if the two had a sexual relationship, she said they were just close friends. However, that was a lie, according to Stallion, revealing that she slept with Lanez one or twice will “out of her mind” drunk. King said there are no hard feelings, especially considering everything she has been through. “I have nothing but great, great love and respect for Meg Thee Stallion. Cheering her on always,” King said. “I got nothing but love for Meg Thee Stallion.”

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

5
Seinfeld Blasts Elite School for Election Distress Day-Off
OVERLY SAFE SPACE
Janna Brancolini
Published 11.01.24 1:02PM EDT 
Carlos Barria/ Reuters
The comedian said the Ethical Culture Fieldston School was teaching kids to “buckle.” Carlos Barria/ Reuters

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld has blasted an elite New York City private school for letting students stay home if they feel “too emotionally distressed” to attend class after the election. The Ethical Culture Fieldston School will not assign homework on Election Day, and excused absences are allowed on Wednesday or whatever day the results are announced, The New York Times reported. The school, which has three campuses and costs more than $65,500 per year to attend, will also make psychologists available to students throughout the week. It’s likely to be a “high-stakes and emotional time” regardless of who wins, the school told parents. Seinfeld’s two sons attended Fieldston, though he told the Times that his family couldn’t stand decisions like the Election Day leniency. His younger son transferred in eighth grade. “This is why the kids hated it,” he said. “What kind of lives have these people led that makes them think that this is the right way to handle young people? To encourage them to buckle. This is the lesson they are providing, for ungodly sums of money.”

6
Rival Files Protest Over Meghan Markle’s American Riviera Orchard
TRADEMARK TROUBLE
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.01.24 2:51PM EDT 
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, has hit yet another trademark snag. Harry & David, a rival lifestyle brand, filed a protest against Markle’s brand, claiming the name is too similar to their line of “Royal Riviera” pear baskets, the New York Post confirmed. This isn’t the first trademark snafu for Markle. Last month, the Patent and Trademark Office said “American Riviera” was too vague to be patented. Markle has also been unable to secure a trademark for her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, when she failed to submit a “statement of use” with her application. American Riviera Orchard quietly rolled out in March with an Instagram page and a celebrity “jam club.” It’s set to have a full scale launch early next year.

Read it at New York Post

7
Diddy Played J.Lo’s Music on Loop During Sex, Ex-Model Says
CREEPY
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Published 11.01.24 12:51PM EDT 
Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jennifer Lopez at a Miami Heat game in 2000.
Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jennifer Lopez at a Miami Heat game in 2000. Marc Serota/REUTERS

An ex-Playboy model claims Sean “Diddy” Combs once made her watch a single Jennifer Lopez music video, over and over again, during a weird sexual encounter. Speaking on The Daily Mail’s Trial of Diddy podcast, Rachel Kennedy said she met the mogul in 2000, while working as a dancer at a strip club in Tokyo. He invited her and two friends back to his hotel room, where she “realized before we even walked through the front door that it was just him,“ she explained. “I was like, ‘This is not a party.‘“ According to Kennedy, it was just Diddy in a bathrobe, playing his then-girlfriend‘s video on loop while he talked to her on the phone. Kennedy and her friend proceeded to perform oral sex on Diddy at his direction, she said, and while the encounter was consensual, she found the soundtrack strange. ”It seemed a little bit creepy to me,” she said. “Very disrespectful.” She didn’t say which song it was, though.

Read it at The Daily Mail

8
‘Immense Human Cruelty’: Anthony Scaramucci Torches Trump and Endorses Harris
GUNS BLAZING
Dan Ladden-Hall 

Breaking News Editor

Published 11.01.24 6:45AM EDT 
Anthony Scaramucci, Trump’s former White House communications director, attacked his old boss while endorsing Kamala Harris.
Anthony Scaramucci, Trump’s former White House communications director, attacked his old boss while endorsing Kamala Harris. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Anthony Scaramucci slammed Donald Trump Thursday while explaining why he’s supporting Kamala Harris in the election. Scaramucci, who had an ill-fated stint as Trump’s White House communications director in 2017, said his old boss “demonstrated incompetence” during the COVID pandemic, succumbed to “his nativist instincts,” and then “fomented an insurrection” when he lost the 2020 election. “I am supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024 because I believe she is the candidate who can break us out of the cycle of ideological governance,” he wrote in Fortune. “Her commonsense policies align most with economic growth and social inclusion.” Scaramucci also said voters “willing to overlook the blatant racism” on display at Trump’s recent Madison Square Garden rally and the “dire warnings from more than 40 former Trump officials” about the dangers of a second Trump administration should also consider that his proposed mass deportations and tariffs would hurt the economy. “The result of Trump’s policies would be an economic depression twice as steep as the 2008 financial crisis, not to mention immense human cruelty,” Scaramucci wrote.

Read it at Fortune

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

9
Dubliners Wait Hours for Halloween Parade That Never Arrives
BOO!
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Published 11.01.24 10:19AM EDT 
The Macnas Halloween Parade in Galway, Ireland, on October 27, 2024.
The Macnas Halloween Parade in Dublin turned out to be a prank by an AI-generated advertisement out of Pakistan. Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Hundreds of people in Dublin experienced a Halloween trick on Thursday, lining the streets in anticipation of a parade that never came. According to The Independent, the event—the Macnas Halloween Parade, a near-annual occurrence since 2013 that came back in 2023 after a pandemic hiatus—turned out to be a prank by an AI-generated advertisement out of Pakistan. There had been no real plans for a Macnas parade in Dublin this year. But evidently there is an enormous appetite for this sort of thing among Dubliners, who turned out in droves along the projected route. A witness watching the crowd from the window told the paper that people didn‘t seem to realize the parade was a hoax until an hour after its projected start time (7 p.m.), when the police showed up and started clearing people out. “Please be advised that contrary to information being circulated online, no Halloween parade is scheduled to take place in Dublin City Centre this evening or tonight,” the Gardaí said on Twitter. “All those gathered on O’Connell Street in expectation of such a parade are asked to disperse safely.”

Read it at The Independent

10
Giant, Naked Trump Statue Pops Up Again After GOP Freak-Out
RATED R
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.31.24 5:59PM EDT 
Published 10.31.24 5:57PM EDT 
A 43-foot-tall naked statue resembling Donald Trump is displayed in a fenced-in lot near Interstate 15 north of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ronda Churchill / AFP via Getty Images

A giant, naked statue of Donald Trump that has been trolling Republicans across the U.S. has reappeared in Philadelphia. The 43-foot, 6,000-pound statue first debuted in Las Vegas in September. It depicts Trump completely nude, held up by a crane. The statue also made stops in Detroit, Phoenix and Madison, all cities in swing states, as part of the “Crooked and Obscene Tour.” The tour’s anonymous organizers told TheWrap that Trump’s nudity “is intentional, serving as a bold statement on transparency, vulnerability, and the public personas of political figures.” A photo posted Thursday to X shows police gathered around the statue. When it made it appearance in Nevada, the state Republican party “strongly” condemned the installation, saying in a statement that families driving through Vegas would be “forced to view this offensive marionette, designed intentionally for shock value rather than meaningful dialogue.”

This isn’t even Philadelphia’s first mysterious Trump statue of the week. A statue of Trump popped up behind a statue of a naked woman in a Philadelphia park on Wednesday, inscribed with: “In Honor of a Lifetime of Sexual Assault,” along with Trump’s infamous Access Hollywood comments. Nor is this the first naked Trump statue tour. In 2016, six statues of a nude Trump were displayed in cities across America, entitled “The Emperor Has No Balls.”

Read it at The Wrap

