MAGA Rapper Sinks to New Low After ‘Ratchet’ Rant

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, and Stitcher.

Valentina Gomez—who’s running for Secretary of State of Missouri—has come under fire for her online trolling, homophobia, attacks against transgender people, and racism.

This week as the U.S. celebrated Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery, the 25-year-old Colombian immigrant and real estate investor struck a new low when she called the holiday “ratchet” and suggested that Black Americans leave if they want to complain.

“Reparations from slavery and Black victimization is about to be shoved down our throats for the most ratchet holiday in America. BLM raised millions but what did they do for Black lives? It is outrageous to see people asking for reparations even though they never went through slavery. These grateful people should be celebrated because they were born in the greatest nation to ever exist. Here’s a tip. You don’t like America. Get the fuck out.”

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

The New Abnormal co-host Andy Levy said that Gomez had clearly studied the MAGA playbook to get attention.

“She’s one of those people that looked around and said, ‘Oh, I have to say the most outrageous things possible to get attention.’ And that’s what we’re giving her,” he said. “She’s just one of a million right-wing clones and there’s nothing special about her. And she probably has no friends.”

“I can tell you what kind of friends she doesn’t have,” The New Abnormal’s co-host Danielle Moodie said. “She may in fact have friends, but I can tell you the kind of friends she don’t have.”

Plus! The New York Times bestselling journalist Jeff Goodell joins the podcast to talk about his new book, The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death on a Scorched Planet.

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, and Stitcher.