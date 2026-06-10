MAGA Reality Candidate Offered Potential New Gig

Failed Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt may not make it to Getty House, but a Republican gubernatorial hopeful sees an alternative future for him.

Steve Hilton, a British-born conservative commentator running for California governor, said he would leave a spot for Pratt in his administration if he wins.

“I think that he got a lot of attention with his brilliant campaigning, social media dominance. That was great, but he actually had some really substantive plans as well, particularly on homelessness, that I fully support. They’re very well thought through,” Hilton told FOX 11 on Tuesday.

“I would be very happy for him, you know, whatever I can do to help make that happen, including working with him or not. I’m not gonna, you know, rush it, but I do think that he had some really important things to say,” he went on.

Steve Hilton left the door open for Spencer Pratt in his potential administration. REUTERS

When asked flat-out whether he would bring Pratt into his administration, Hilton quickly responded, “Of course.”

“My door would be open, but as I say, I don’t wanna—you know, he’s probably reflecting on what happened right now, I can imagine,” he said.

Pratt’s team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pratt failed in his long-shot bid to become Los Angeles mayor. Spencer Pratt on X

Angelenos will be choosing between two Democratic candidates in November after Pratt, a reality TV star of The Hills fame turned conservative firebrand, failed to secure enough votes to advance his long-shot bid to lead America’s second-largest city.

Pratt lost to Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nithya Raman, who will be facing off against incumbent mayor Karen Bass.

“I would’ve voted for Spencer and if I’m a voter now, I honestly don’t know what I would do,” Hilton told Fox, slamming Bass and Raman. “It’s a nightmare choice for people in Los Angeles.”

The results of the closely watched race sparked a firestorm in MAGAworld, with President Donald Trump himself chiming in on Truth Social.

“Not possible for Spencer Pratt to have lost the L.A. runoffs after the big lead he had. 3rd World Nation. Rigged Elections!” he claimed on Monday, without providing evidence to support his allegation.

“Now they’ll be working on great guy Steve Hilton. Won’t have results for, possibly, TWO WEEKS, according to officials,” the president concluded.

Both Hilton and Pratt have been backed by President Donald Trump. Donald Trump on Truth Social

Hilton advanced to the general election after securing 25 percent of the vote. He will be facing Xavier Becerra, Biden’s health secretary, who got 27.9 percent of votes.