MAGA Rejoices as UPenn Wipes Transgender Swimmer’s Records at Trump’s Request

The MAGA masses are celebrating after the University of Pennsylvania announced a ban on transgender athletes and the erasure of swimming records set by a former student.

Transgender woman Lia Thomas won the 2022 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCCA) championship in the women’s 500-yard freestyle. Thomas had previously competed for the men’s team.

The NCAA changed its policy in February to limit competition in women’s sports to athletes who were assigned female at birth only. It came a day after the U.S. Department of Education enforced the Trump administration’s Title IX policy. That policy prohibited education institutions allowing “males to compete in women’s intercollegiate athletics and to occupy women-only intimate facilities.”

Swimmer Lia Thomas holds a trophy after finishing first in the 500 free at the NCAA Womens Swimming & Diving Championships at Georgia Tech in 2022. Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports

As part of the settlement, the Department of Education said UPenn will “restore to female athletes all individual UPenn Division I swimming records, titles, or similar recognitions which were misappropriated by male athletes allowed to compete in female categories.”

A UPenn list of women’s swimming records has removed Thomas’ victories. CNN reports the document has been amended with a note that reads, “Competing under eligibility rules in effect at the time, Lia Thomas set program records in the 100, 200 and 500 freestyle during the 2021-22 season.”

UPenn and Lia Thomas have been contacted for comment.

UPenn President J. Larry Jameson said in a statement Tuesday that the Department of Education investigated Thomas’ involvement during the 2021-2022 swim season. Jameson said, “at that time, Penn was in compliance with NCAA eligibility rules and Title IX as then interpreted.”

In March, the university had $175 million in federal funds wiped by the White House over the transgender athlete issue. Jameson also apologized Tuesday to “those who experienced a competitive disadvantage or experienced anxiety because of the policies in effect at the time.”

Penn Quakers swimmer Lia Thomas at the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships in 2022. Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports

As part of the settlement, UPenn must send a personalized letter of apology to each impacted female swimmer. Education Secretary Linda McMahon said, “Today’s resolution agreement with UPenn is yet another example of the Trump effect in action.”

McMahon added, “Thanks to the leadership of President Trump UPenn has agreed both to apologize for its past Title IX violations and to ensure that women’s sports are protected at the university for future generations of female athletes.”

“The Department commends UPenn for rectifying its past harms against women and girls,” the statement continued, “and we will continue to fight relentlessly to restore Title IX’s proper application and enforce it to the fullest extent of the law.”

Lia Thomas after the 100 free at the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships at Georgia Tech in 2022. Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, X was filled with MAGA supporters praising the change, with many taking personal shots at Thomas and her gender. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X it was a “huge W for women and girls.”

Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, who has spoken out against trans athletes, said, “It is my hope that today demonstrates to educational institutions that they will no longer be allowed to trample upon women’s civil rights, and renews hope in every female athlete that their country’s highest leadership will not relent until they have the dignity, safety, and fairness they deserve.”

Gaines went further on Fox News, stating “I feel vindicated, I feel like pigs are flying, I feel like hell has frozen over... it is a fantastic day for sanity, for common sense, but I think more broadly for women, for humanity.”