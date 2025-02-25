Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

MAGA Rep. Andy Ogles Launches Bid to Impeach Judge Who Defied Trump

MINIONS AT WORK
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.24.25 7:00PM EST 
Ogles
SETH HERALD/Seth Herald/ REUTERS

Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles, largely known for his attempts to hand President Donald Trump a third term and to impeach Former Vice President Kamala Harris, filed an impeachment resolution on Monday against a federal judge who countered Trump’s efforts to censor information on gender. U.S. District Judge John Bates, originally appointed by former President George Bush, had ordered federal health agencies to temporarily restore gender-related information on their websites. The online datasets were scrubbed after Trump signed an executive order on his first day in office saying that the government will only recognize two sexes and that online federal databases must reflect this sentiment. As federal employees rushed to comply, they momentarily removed websites focused on HIV/AIDs and deleted a variety of public statistics focused on youth drug risk, adolescent health, and more. After Doctors for America (DFA) sued, Bates issued the temporary order. But now, Ogles is coming after the judge. According to The Hill, the article of impeachment claims Bates was “so utterly lacking in intellectual honesty and basic integrity that he is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors.” Ogles then labeled Bates a “radical LGBTQ activist” on X. Elon Musk expressed his support for Ogles on X; part of an ongoing attack on judges who have ruled against the administration.

Read it at The Hill

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Longtime James Bond Casting Agent Quits After Amazon Buyout
JUMPING SHIP
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.24.25 7:04PM EST 
A member of the Tokyo International Film Festival juries, British casting director Debbie McWilliams speaks at a press conference in Tokyo on October 24, 2014. The Tokyo International Film Festival opened here through October 31. AFP PHOTO / Yoshikazu TSUNO (Photo credit should read YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)
A member of the Tokyo International Film Festival juries, British casting director Debbie McWilliams speaks at a press conference in Tokyo on October 24, 2014. The Tokyo International Film Festival opened here through October 31. AFP PHOTO / Yoshikazu TSUNO (Photo credit should read YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images) YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images

The James Bond franchise’s longtime casting director is quitting after a storied career working on 13 of the iconic films. Debbie McWilliams told ScreenDaily she was throwing in the towel just after the franchise rights were sold to Amazon—adding that the company’s filmmaking history “does not fill me with any great enthusiasm.” “I have now hung up my casting hat and have moved on to other film-related projects,” McWilliams told the publication. The outlet reported that she made the decision prior to Amazon’s purchase of the Bond series. The sale takes the iconic film series out of the hands of longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. McWilliams first started in 1981 when she worked on 'For Your Eyes Only', a run that continued up until 2021’s 'No Time To Die.' After the purchase, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos took to X to ask users who the next James Bond should be.

Read it at Screen Daily

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

This Coffee & Espresso Machine Makes Barista-Worthy Brews
BREW-TIFUL
AD BY L'OR BARISTA
Updated 02.18.25 5:06PM EST 
Published 12.21.24 12:00AM EST 
A stylish L'OR BARISTA coffee and espresso machine sits on a kitchen countertop, surrounded by various coffee drinks in elegant glassware. The drinks include a cappuccino, iced coffee, and espresso, showcasing different layers of milk and coffee. Two coffee capsules are displayed on a white serving tray in front of the machine, and a small milk jug is placed nearby.
L'OR BARISTA

It’s tough to recreate that café-quality coffee experience at home. Some machines can imitate the feeling, but fall short of matching it—until now.

The L’OR BARISTA uses high-pressure brewing to make café-quality coffee and espresso that’s topped with a delicate layer of velvety crema—L’OR’s gold seal of quality. Just pop in one of L’OR’s capsules or one from other well-known brands, and the BARISTA will automatically detect the size and adjust to brew the perfect cup every time. From 1.4 oz to 12 oz, you can brew six different sizes of your favorite hot, cold, or specialty beverages. Plus, the BARISTA has a large 40 oz water tank (less time refilling) and heats up in under 30 seconds.

With all these features, you’re probably expecting a monster of a machine. However, the BARISTA is quite the opposite. It only takes up about as much space as a laptop, saving you priceless real estate on your countertop. It’s also a pleasure to look at, made with European craftsmanship, and available in a variety of colors and finishes.

L'OR Barista Coffee & Espresso System
Buy At LORcoffee.com$200

Free Shipping

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
French Resistance Steps in After AP Banned From Trump-Macron Presser
Merci
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.24.25 5:34PM EST 
Published 02.24.25 4:32PM EST 
Trump and Macron
Brian Snyder/Brian Snyder/REUTERS

As President Donald Trump and France’s Emmanuel Macron today met in at the White House, American journalists from the Associated Press (AP) were barred from the press conference. But some weren’t waiting long, according to a tweet from Semafor White House Correspondent Shelby Talcott. The French press corps stepped in to ensure that a Paris-based AP reporter could go in and ask her first question. They decided amongst themselves to guarantee her entry, contending with Trump’s ongoing efforts to restrict certain news outlets. Talcott’s tweet ignited journalists across the nation and France alike to post words of support, expressing thanks and “solidarité!” It’s not the first time that AP reporters have been excluded from Trump administration press conferences. On Feb. 12, a reporter was prohibited from an event in the Oval Office after the outlet refused to change the phrase “Gulf of Mexico” to “Gulf of America” in their stylebook per Trump’s orders. The recurring press bans could pose greater issues: AP senior Vice President Julie Pace stated it “plainly violates the First Amendment.”

Read it at X

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Brian Laundrie’s Sister Speaks Out After Netflix Doc Release
ADDRESSING IT ALL
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.24.25 5:12PM EST 
E_iYntnXoAM9mQ4_ofzzaj

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito left New York on a cross-country trip in June.

North Port Police

Brian Laundrie’s sister is speaking out for the first time since the release of Netflix’s documentary "American Murder: Gabby Petito." The documentary covers Brian’s 2021 killing of Petito, followed by his suicide. “I am losing my parents and my brother and my children’s aunt and future sister-in-law on top of this,” his sister, Cassie Laundrie, said in the series. “We have literally been finding everything out with the news like everybody else.” In the series, the Petito family criticized Cassie for not being reachable when Petito went missing. “No one from any family contacted me until detective Barry called me,” wrote Cassie in an Instagram post. Suffolk County detective Tracey Barry reported that Cassie claimed Brian flew home and left Petito in a Wyoming hotel, according to E! News. But in her post, she said that Barry “gravely miscommunicated what I told her in the phone.” Cassie also took the chance to clarify that she has had no contact with her parents “for almost two years.” The comment section attacked Cassie for her response, and past Instagram posts where she claimed Laundrie was a victim of domestic violence. “It has nothing to do with you being in contact or not with your parents,” one user wrote. “It has everything to do with the fact that you have never advocated for Gabby and the fact that you make your brother out as a victim.”

Read it at E! News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

These Zero-Proof THC Seltzers Give You a Buzz Without the Hangover
BOOZE-FREE BUZZ
Davon Singh
Updated 02.18.25 2:08PM EST 
Published 12.19.24 4:24PM EST 
An assortment of Happi's Alcohol-Free THC drinks on a yellow background. There are two cans, one orange and one green. Three glasses filled with liquid and ice cubes. Plus, three boxes stacked on top of each other.
Happi

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From work events to gatherings with friends, alcohol is a constant—especially now that it’s Damp February. The relaxation and social buzz a glass of wine or cocktail provides is hard to beat but comes with consequences like headaches, anxiety, and upset stomach the next day. Plus,
with the recent announcement from the Surgeon General that alcohol should come with a cancer warning label, many of us are taking a pause to reevaluate our relationship with it. If you’re looking for a zero-proof alternative, you can have the best of both worlds with Happi.

This collection of THC seltzers provides a light buzz without the hangover. Happi’s beverages are all-natural, organic, non-GMO, alcohol-free, and only 20-50 calories a can. The THC used in Happi is Delta-9. Delta 9 is naturally derived from hemp and is known for its soothing and uplifting buzz.

Happi THC Seltzer (12-Pack)
Buy At Happi

Happi designed its drinks to mimic the onset of a glass of wine or a beer, so you feel the effects right away—around 15 minutes and last about two hours.

There are many drinks to choose from, but the Raspberry Honeysuckle is a clear fan favorite. It’s bursting with a sweet-tart berry flavor and a hint of honeysuckle. With over 140 reviews, Raspberry Honeysuckle holds a 4.9 rating on Happi’s website. Plus, in 2024, it won Gold at the L.A. Spirits Awards. If you’re ready to enjoy a new type of Happi hour this season, look no further than these THC-powered seltzers.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
‘The Facts Of Life’ Star Dies at 83, Family Announces
R.I.P.
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.24.25 3:32PM EST 
John Lawlor as Headmaster Steven Bradley in The Facts of Life.
John Lawlor as Headmaster Steven Bradley in The Facts of Life. NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

American sitcom star John Lawlor died on Feb. 13 at age 83, the Daily Mail reported. Lawlor was at a Veterans’ hospice facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico when he passed, his family announced online. The Colorado native starred in The Facts Of Life, playing the headmaster of Eastland School for Girls, Steven Bradley, on the first season of the show. The star also appeared on Phyllis, where he portrayed Leonard Marsh, an employee at the San Francisco Supervisor’s Office. Other than his run on television shows, Lawlor also acted in movies. According to his family’s post “He had a full and rewarding career as noted by his IMBD résumé.” One such appearance was in a high-profile movie Blake Edwards’ S.O.B. (1981) with Julie Andrews and Lawrence Kasdan’s Wyatt Earp (1994) with Kevin Costner. His other movies include, The Gumball Rally (1976), Billy Jack Goes to Washington (1977) and Movie Madness (1982). The New York-born actor, got his start in a performance troupe called the Nomad Players before his first big job in a guest role in the 1976 movie Jackson County Jail before his appearance on Phyllis. “John will be remembered for his great love and affection for his family, his work and enjoyment of theater, television, movies, literature, and of course, his beloved horses,” his family also wrote.

Read it at The Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
U.S. Army Chorus Belts Out Strange Choice of Anthem at White House
ODD NOTES
Will Neal 

Reporter

Updated 02.24.25 5:08PM EST 
Published 02.24.25 1:02PM EST 
The US Army Chorus sang and performed the Epilogue Finale from Les Miserables at the White House Governors Ball hosted by Donald and Melania Trump on February 22, 2025.
The US Army Chorus sang and performed the Epilogue Finale from Les Miserables at the White House Governors Ball hosted by Donald and Melania Trump on February 22, 2025. Youtube

The U.S. Army Chorus performed a song from Les Misérables at the White House Governors’ Ball Sunday night—and the internet doesn’t quite know what to make of it. One of the most instantly recognizable tunes from the hit 1980 musical, the epilogue piece “Do You Hear the People Sing?’ features such lyrics as “Will you join in our crusade? // Will you be strong and stand with me?” in expounding its themes of a downtrodden proletariat rising up against a tyrannical regime. President Trump has played the anthem before, during both his 2016 and 2024 presidential campaigns, but social media users have been quick to point out the perceived irony of his administration continuing to stand by its lyrics now he’s back in office. “The whole point of the show (and the French Revolution) was to free themselves of this sort of rule or in this case, a performance for the MAGA king,” as one person put it. “Gosh, it probably went right over their damn heads,” another said.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
The Secret Service Agent Who Tried to Save JFK Dies at 93
HERO GONE
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.24.25 3:53PM EST 
Published 02.24.25 3:52PM EST 
Clint Hill, John F Kennedy Jr. assassination
Getty Images

Clint Hill, the renowned Secret Service agent who leapt onto John F. Kennedy’s limousine when he was assassinated, died on Friday at age 93. On Nov. 22, 1963, Lee Harvey Oswald fired on Kennedy in Dallas, Texas with Hill jumping onto the president’s car to try and save him. The graphic assassination was captured on film by Abraham Zapruder, which documented Hill’s futile efforts to save Kennedy in a chilling video. Although he received awards, promotions, and accolades for his efforts, he blamed himself throughout his life. Hill retired early, tormented by his memories and inability to save Kennedy. In a 60 Minutes interview in 1975, Hill cried while telling CBS’s Mike Wallace “If I had reacted just a little bit quicker. And I could have, I guess... I’ll live with that to my grave.” He added that he would have taken the bullet for Kennedy if he had the chance. After the traumatic incident, Hill was put in charge of the White House protective detail and later made an assistant director of the Secret Service. He was scarred by flashbacks and retired at the age of 43, only 12 years after the assassination. After his interview with Wallace, he began to finally come to terms with the assassination and ultimately began to recover.

Read it at The Guardian

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
National Park Workers Hang American Flag Upside Down to Protest Cuts
‘UNDER ATTACK’
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.24.25 10:42AM EST 
Yosemite National Park
X

After 1,000 National Park Service employees were abruptly fired Feb. 14, staff have banded together to signal “dire distress” by hanging the American flag upside down off Yosemite’s El Capitan. The iconic monolith is famous for its “firefall,” a phenomenon that transpires with the sunset illuminates the waterfall beneath the cliff face. As dozens of onlookers gathered Monday to admire the view, they were met with a far different sight: an upside-down flag draped from the 3,000-foot summit. The protestors were park employees aiming to expose the Trump Administration’s sweeping federal cuts. About 3,000 U.S. Forest Service workers were also terminated, and both parties say that the country-wide slashes will lead to chaos at the parks—dirty bathrooms, longer lines, and a lack of people to patrol the wilderness and keep visitors safe. This includes search and rescue, a team committed to extracting hikers and campers from emergency situation. Brittany Colt, the photographer who initially captured the scene, took to her Instagram to further spotlight the demonstration: “This is a cry for help,” she said, adding that the flag is traditionally hung this way when Americans are “under attack” and it’s time to defend the nation. Colt added that the loss of these public servants won’t just make the park experience harder, but also “potentially more dangerous.” Following the backlash, the Trump administration claimed that it would restore 50 jobs to maintain the parks and hire 3,000 seasonal workers. The Daily Beast has reached out to the Trump administration for comment.

Read it at NBC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Score HP’s Sustainable Smart Printer for $125 Off Right Now
THINK INK
Scouted Staff
Updated 02.21.25 4:00PM EST 
Published 02.21.25 3:59PM EST 
HP Smart Tank 6001 Printer
HP

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Buying endless plastic printer cartridges is bad for the environment and your peace of mind. The HP Smart Tank 6001 is designed to address those shortcomings as a more sustainable, high-volume printer with refillable ink tanks. It reduces plastic waste by eliminating cartridges and comes with a two-year supply of ink. That means you can print up to 8,000 color pages or 6,000 black and white pages before you even have to think about enjoying the environmentally friendly refills.

And, the sustainability doesn’t end there. It’s made from up to 25 percent recycled plastic and recyclable ink bottles. It also has an Energy Star certification for energy efficiency.

Setting up the Smart Tank is effortless, thanks to an intuitive interface that syncs with the HP app. This allows for seamless printing, scanning, and copying from any device. Additionally, the Wi-Fi capability reduces the number of cables needed for set-up and provides a fast connection for reliable printing.

HP Smart Tank 6001 All-in-One
$125 Off
Buy At HP$220

Free Shipping

Aside from sustainability and ease of use, this printer delivers exceptional print quality with crisp text and vibrant, true-to-life colors—perfect for everyday documents and stunning photos.

Right now, HP is offering $125 off the Smart Tank with that two-year supply of ink in the box. If you want to avoid stress on yourself and the environment, take advantage of $125 of savings and upgrade your home printing experience to the HP Smart Tank 6001 today.

You can find more product information here.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Kim Kardashian Sued After She Posted Wrong Photo of Death Row Inmate
FATAL ERROR
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.24.25 2:16PM EST 
Published 02.24.25 2:15PM EST 
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Variety via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is being sued after she used a photo of the wrong man to appeal to her hundreds of millions of Instagram followers last year to save a death row inmate. The reality star was hit with a lawsuit Thursday accusing her of libel and slander after she posted in February 2024 on behalf of a condemned killer, Ivan Cantu, pleading with her followers to sign a petition to the Collin County, Texas district attorney to withdraw the double murderer’s execution date. “THE STATE WILL EXECUTE IVAN CANTU IN 2 DAYS,” the reality star wrote above a black-and-white headshot of a smiling Cantu. But the picture she included was not of the killer and instead of a Morgan Stanley project manager from Westchester, New York with the same name. “To all my friends and family, I am not getting executed,” the 60-year-old wrote on Facebook after being contacted by concerned relatives. “Some idiot who runs @kimkardashian used my picture instead of Ivan ‘Abner’ Cantu.” Kardashians’s attorney, Michael Rhodes, told NBC News in a statement that the reality star, who is also studying to be a lawyer, made a “simple mistake” with the post “to promote Kim’s longstanding commitment to the cause of criminal justice reform.” The New York-based Cantu filed the suit in Los Angeles court claiming that Kardashian’s error exposed him “to hatred, contempt, and/or ridicule.” His attorney, Greg Sobo, argued that given Kardashian’s celebrity status, she should “know the power of social media.”

Read it at NBC

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Oscars Confirm Rumored ‘Wicked’ Performance Is a Go
FAKE OUT
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 02.24.25 2:14PM EST 
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: (L-R) Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

The Wicked performance many fans have been hoping for at this year’s Oscars has been confirmed, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which reports that Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will be performing on the awards season’s biggest night. What songs the duo will perform has not been announced, but the confirmation is a surprise given Erivo told Variety earlier this month that she doesn’t know where the rumors that she and Grande were performing at the March show were coming from. “I don’t know why we would do that, since our song is not nominated,” Erivo said at the time. “That doesn’t happen, okay? Sorry.” In January, the Academy announced its plan to “move away” from live performances of Oscar-nominated songs—so a live Wicked performance actually fits right in to that initiative, given the film’s ineligibility for a Best Original Song nom (since its music comes from the stage play). Prior to the performance’s confirmation, Puck News reported that the stars would open the show with a “medley,” of the film’s songs—but of course, the Academy has not confirmed that report.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
U.S. NewsWatch Musk’s ‘College Dropout’ DOGE Goons Caught on Camera for First Time
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsTrump Makes Stunning Admission as He Rages About Michael Wolff Book
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsTrump Rages at Joy Reid and Rachel Maddow in Unhinged ‘MSDNC’ Rant
Janna Brancolini
MediaNew MSNBC Bloodbath of Non-White Anchors After Joy Reid Forced Out
Corbin Bolies
PoliticsJames Carville Makes Bold Prediction About When Trump’s White House Will ‘Collapse’
Amethyst Martinez