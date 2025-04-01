MAGA Rep. Resigns From Freedom Caucus Amid Bitter GOP Clash

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna tore into the House Freedom Caucus as she resigned from the ultraconservative group on Monday, accusing some members of backroom dealings and betraying its core values.

Her departure follows a bitter clash with House GOP leadership and members of the Freedom Caucus over her proposal to allow new parents in the House to vote remotely.

In a blistering letter addressed to her colleagues, Luna, a close ally of President Donald Trump, said her colleagues’ move to block her effort “shattered” the mutual respect that has guided the caucus.

“I cannot remain part of a caucus where a select few operate outside its guidelines, misuse its name, broker backroom deals that undermine its core values and where the lines of compromise and transaction are blurred, disparage me to the press, and encourage misrepresentation of me to the American people,” she wrote.

Accusing a small faction of the caucus of smearing her, Luna said, “This tactic was not just a betrayal of trust; it was a descent into the very behavior we have long condemned—a practice that we, as a group, have repeatedly criticized leadership for allowing.”

In March, Luna bypassed Republican leadership by crossing the aisle and securing signatures from more than 200 House Democrats and 11 Republicans on a “discharge petition” to force a floor vote on the proxy voting resolution, which she framed as a “pro-life, pro-family initiative.”

The resolution, led by Democrat Rep. Brittney Petersen, is set for a vote this week and would allow new parents in the House to designate another member to vote on their behalf for 12 weeks after birth.

But Republican leaders, pressured by hard-line Freedom Caucus members, have sought to kill the measure.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for young parents to be able to participate in the process,” House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters after discouraging Republicans from supporting Luna in a meeting last week. “But proxy voting, in my view, is unconstitutional.”

In response, Luna posted three documents on X showing Johnson had himself voted by proxy in 2022, writing, “@SpeakerJohnson is a kind man and his heart is in the right spot but he’s wrong on proxy voting for new parents.”

Here are some documents showing him voting by proxy in the 117th Congress, as late as December 2022! He argues it's "unconstitutional" but has done it several times.… pic.twitter.com/a4Cws9LUPp — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) March 25, 2025

Democrats instituted proxy voting during the pandemic, but Republicans ended the practice after retaking the House in 2023.

Speaking to reporters, Luna, who became a mother in August 2023, later warned Republicans: “If they want to play hardball, let’s play f---ing hardball.”

House leaders moved on Tuesday to block her voting effort by advancing a measure approved by the GOP-led House Rules Committee that would effectively kill her discharge petition.

Politico reported nearly all nearly all House Republicans would need to back the measure in the midday vote to shut down the legislation.