A Republican congressman accused “the left” of instigating the shocking firebomb attack on Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s home.

He even suggested at one point that Shapiro himself was to blame.

“Look in the mirror,” he told Democrats in response to the chilling attack, which caused widespread damage to the state’s governor’s mansion.

Rep. Dan Meuser made the comments Tuesday on The Bob Cordaro Show, a local radio program on Pennsylvania’s WILK.

He also mentioned the firebombing attacks at a Tesla showroom in Albuquerque and the GOP’s New Mexico headquarters, saying that “what just kills” him is the left condemning these acts while “continuing to make violent type of hostile commentary.”

“The left’s got to, you know, look in the mirror here, too,” he said.

Check out my interview on The Bob Cordaro Show on @WILKNewsradio! I shared highlights from yesterday’s agriculture roundtable with @SecRollins, where we heard directly from local producers about the challenges and opportunities facing Pennsylvania farmers. We also discussed… pic.twitter.com/sU4XRpO0Xi — Congressman Dan Meuser (@RepMeuser) April 15, 2025

Meuser said the man who attacked Shapiro’s home was a “psycho, of course,” but added that he thinks Democrats have “gotta tone it down.”

He then pointed the finger at Shapiro for bringing the attack onto himself by speaking out against President Donald Trump.

“I mean, every action Josh Shapiro has taken so far against the president has either been a lawsuit or a falsehood; and, you know, that’s not helpful either,” he said. “That’s not helpful either.”

Bob Cordaro jumped in, adding how Shapiro is “one of the amen chorus for the Democrat lunatics.”

He referenced the car bomb that went off in front of Trump’s Las Vegas hotel in January, remarking: “I’m not sure the governor’s office made too much of a statement about that.”

“So look, let’s just take a breath and realize that this sort of thing needs to be condemned by both sides all the time, 100% of the time,” he said.

Trump said Monday that the arson suspect, Cody Balmer, was not “a fan” of his.

“The attacker was not a fan of Trump I understand,” Trump said. “Just from what I’ve read and what I’m been told. The attacker basically wasn’t a fan of anybody.”

In 911 calls that have been released, Balmer is reported to have told a dispatcher that he “will not take part in his plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people,” seemingly referring to Shapiro.

Shapiro said Wednesday that he wasn’t sure why Balmer would be angry at his stance on the matter.

”I think that’s a question for prosecutors to determine what he meant by that and to prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law," Shapiro said.