MAGA Rep Crumbles on CNN Over Simple Question

A MAGA lawmaker blamed the COVID-19 vaccine for “eroding confidence” among the American public on CNN.

He missed one key detail: It was President Donald Trump who was in office when the COVID vaccine was rolled out.

On CNN’s State of the Union Sunday, Rep. Buddy Carter of Georgia leapt to defend Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vaccine skeptic, after pundit Kate Bedingfield accused Kennedy of putting children at risk by “advancing theories that are dangerous” and undermining public trust in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

President Donald Trump tapped Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for a position in his cabinet after the failed presidential candidate endorsed him. Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

Carter insisted it wasn’t Kennedy who caused that distrust—it was the agency itself.

“Eroding confidence in the CDC was the COVID vaccine,” the Georgia Republican said. “The CDC has lost their clout.”

Bedingfield interjected: “But who was president in 2020 when the COVID vaccine was initially implemented?”

Carter offered no response, and the conversation moved on.

President Donald Trump was carrying out his first term during the initial coronavirus outbreak and faced criticism for his slow response.

CNN pundit Kate Bedingfield accused Kennedy of putting children at risk by “advancing theories that are dangerous” and undermining public trust in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Before he was rebuked, Carter voiced strong support for failed presidential candidate Kennedy after Bedingfield accused him of harming children.

“When my granddaughters were in Camp Mystic in Texas during the floods, Bobby Kennedy called me from halfway around the world to check on them,” Carter said, referring to the Christian all-girls summer camp hit by catastrophic flash flooding in July. “He cares about children—I can tell you that from personal experience.”

The CDC has come under scrutiny following a bombshell Daily Beast report that revealed the Trump administration plans to pull the COVID vaccine from the U.S. market “within months,” according to a close Kennedy associate.

The Food and Drug Administration approved updated COVID vaccines for the fall season but limited who can receive the jabs. Whereas the shot was previously recommended for most adults and children, the agency only approved the most recent vaccine for people aged 65 and older.