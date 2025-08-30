MAGA Rep Caught in Epstein Firestorm at Chaotic Town Hall

A Texas congressman found himself on the receiving end of MAGA’s fury over the Epstein files during a chaotic town hall.

Online footage from the Thursday meet at a community center in Houston shows irate constituents bellowing at Texas Rep. Crenshaw to “release the files” and “answer our questions” about the late financier’s crimes.

“We don’t want to hear your propaganda!” shouted one attendee.

President Donald Trump has faced increasing public blowback over his administration’s handling of the Epstein files following the Justice Department’s determination in July that—contrary to conspiracy theories long-cherished by the far right and promoted by the president himself—the convicted sex trafficker’s 2019 death in police custody was a suicide and that he kept no “client list” of uber-wealthy co-conspirators.

A longtime Epstein associate in his own right—the convicted pedophile once called Trump his “closest friend,” according to Trump biographer Michael Wolff—Trump has similarly faced scrutiny over his relationship with the late pedophile, and how aware he had been of the financier’s crimes against underage girls at the time they were taking place.

“Boos during a rowdy town hall for [Crenshaw] in Texas this evening,” former CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta wrote on X, accompanied by a video from the town hall. “People were yelling ‘Epstein Files’ at Crenshaw who appears to be flustered in the video (toward the end of the clip).”

Some of the backlash continued online. “Rep. Dan Crenshaw began his town hall late, talked for 30 minutes on things you could read online, and only left 15 minutes for community questions,” one person wrote. “His constituents were not thrilled.”

In a post following the incident, Crenshaw wrote that the meeting of “400 people” had been disrupted by “about fifty leftists [who] would not stop interrupting with shouting and incoherent chanting.”

“They demanded that we raise everyone’s taxes, give free paychecks to able-bodied adults, and sneered at the success of the flood mitigation projects we’ve done that have saved lives and property,” he added. “If the left keeps this up, 2026 is going to be a really good year for Republicans.”

