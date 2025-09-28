A Republican lawmaker called for the arrest of California Governor Gavin Newsom over an insult that MAGA supporters have also frequently hurled.

Newsom’s press office posted “STEPHEN MILLER IS A FASCIST!” on X on Friday. The post has garnered over 24 million views as of Sunday night.

Many Republicans were quick to criticize the post, including Rep. Nancy Mace, who labeled the post as “violent rhetoric.” Wisconsin congressman Derrick Francis Van Orden went a step further, labeling the post as “domestic terrorism.”

Gavin Newsom's Press Office took to X to call Stephen Miller a "facist." Mario Tama/Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

“At this point, this reaches the threshold of domestic terrorism,“ the 56-year-old wrote. ”This is no longer ‘inflammatory’, it is criminal.” Van Orden cited 18 U.S. Code § 2331, adding, “No one is above the law, @CAgovernor.”

Van Orden attached a screenshot of the citation, highlighting the conditions of domestic terrorism: “The term ‘domestic terrorism’ means activities that -- (B) appear to be intended -- (ii) to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion...”

Ironically, Miller himself, who currently serves as the White House deputy chief of staff, is a frequenter of labeling things and people as “fascist.”

Stephen Miller himself has brandished the term "facist" to insult opponents. Joe Raedle/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“If the idea of free speech enrages you -- the cornerstone of democratic self-government -- than I regret to inform you that you are a facist,” Miller wrote on X In April 2022. Later, in March 2024, Miller wrote, “The Democratic party is now a Facist party. Using corporate and government power to punish dissent and dissenters.”

Despite the threats, Newsom’s press office remained undeterred.

Rep. Derrick Francis Van Orden called for Newsom's arrest and labeled the tweet "domestic terrorism." Tom Williams/Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“DING DONGS IN THE WHITE HOUSE: IF YOU DON’T WANT US TO CALL YOU A FASCIST THEN STOP DOING FASCIST THINGS!” Newsom’s office wrote on X Saturday.

The office also posted a meme of Disney’s Cinderella sitting in a chair with the Grand Duke putting her shoe on her feet. Miller’s head is photoshopped over that of Cinderella with “fascism” written on the shoe.