MAGA Rep Can’t Hide His Disappointment After Trump Snubs Handshake

Republican Congressman Derrick Van Orden appeared visibly disappointed after the president denied him a handshake.

President Donald Trump appeared to ignore Van Orden’s hand being held out for a shake as he continued to be fawned over by other Republican members of Congress as he walked down the aisle on the House floor at Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

The Wisconsin Congressman, with a disappointed look on his face, then followed 79-year-old Trump down the aisle, but the president continued to ignore him. Van Orden, 56, was seen awkwardly contemplating how to get Trump’s attention before accepting defeat and walking back to his seat.

Van Orden can be heard repeatedly saying “Mr. President” as he unsuccessfully attempted to get Trump’s attention. In the C-SPAN footage, Van Orden can be seen trailing Trump.

Van Ordern looks envious of his colleague for getting to shake the president's hand. C-SPAN

Fellow Wisconsin Congressman Mark Pocan, a Democrat whom Van Orden loathes, took a swing at Van Orden’s apparent sadness.

“When the cult leader doesn’t give you any kool-aid...Sorry @derrickvanorden,” Pocan posted.

Van Ordern’s likely Democratic opponent in the 2026 midterm election, Rebecca Cooke, said “simpin’ ain’t easy…”

His bid to shake Trump’s hand drew scorn from Wisconsin political organizations. “Tuesday night we saw him desperately trying to get Trump’s attention while his own constituents can’t even get a town hall,” Opportunity Wisconsin Program Director Meghan Roh told WisPolitics about the representative.

Van Orden’s office did not respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Despite the snub, Van Ordern gave Trump’s address a glowing review, declaring on X, “WISCONSIN LOVES @POTUS.”

“Holy Bean Bags. @realDonaldTrump just delivered a SOTU for the ages. I am so proud to be an American,” he said in another post.

Other GOP members of Congress were greeted warmly by Trump as they took selfies with him and shook the president’s hand.

Perhaps to get the president’s attention, Van Orden needed a gimmick. Texas MAGA Rep. Troy Nehls got the president’s notice by getting Trump to sign his Trump-themed tie.

The tie appeared to flatter the president as it had the president’s official portrait against an American flag printed on it

“Ooh, look at this guy. I like this tie, I want this tie,” Trump said to Nehls. “Give me that tie.”

Trump wasn’t the only one dishing out snubs on Tuesday night.

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch avoided the possibility of hand shaking all together by skipping the State of the Union. Last week, the president called Gorsuch and Justice Amy Coney Barrett—both of whom Trump appointed to the bench during his first term—“lap dogs” and a “disgrace to our nation.”

The two conservative justices ruled against Trump’s signature tariff policy in a 6-3 ruling.