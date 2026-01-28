A MAGA Republican was booed out of a town hall after constituents pressed her over President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Wyoming Rep. Harriet Hageman’s town hall at Casper College unraveled Tuesday evening, when she was confronted about the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis this month.

“Why haven’t you said that you condemn the violence or given condolences to the families of the victims?” one person who said he was a student asked, according to outlet WyoFile.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson poses with Rep. Harriet Hageman on July 03, 2025, in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“It hasn’t been the topic that we’ve been talking about today,” Hageman, 63, said, as jeers from the audience drowned her out. “So I think what has happened in Minnesota is a terrible tragedy for the woman and the man who were killed.”

In a video captured by WyoFile, Casper resident Allyse Taylor can be heard asking why Hageman, a close Trump ally and Senate hopeful, hadn’t spoken out about alleged constitutional violations by ICE and the Trump administration’s warrantless searches and seizures.

“I don’t know if I trust your facts,” Hageman interrupted, prompting gasps and boos from the audience.

Taylor pointed out that a Department of Homeland Security internal memo obtained by the Associated Press instructed ICE agents to enter homes without a judicial warrant.

A sign is raised in support of Renee Good and Alex Pretti at a candle light vigil during a peaceful protest in support of a 37-year-old man shot and killed by immigration officers in Minneapolis was under way Saturday evening along Olvera Street in Los Angeles. Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

“I think that I have to look at the investigation,” Hageman said. A man can be heard shouting, “Pay attention,” in response.

The MAGA congresswoman, who won her seat in 2022 after defeating incumbent Trump foe Liz Cheney in the Republican primary, continued, “If there were violations of someone’s constitutional rights, there is redress.”

Hageman, a failed gubernatorial candidate, announced her Senate bid to replace retiring Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis last month. Trump has enthusiastically endorsed her. Michael Smith/Getty Images

“Then why is there no redress?” Taylor asked. “ICE, DHS, Border Patrol, they are violating people’s constitutional rights. They are killing American citizens in the streets, and you are doing nothing. You are not saying a single solitary thing to support constituents or to support the American people. As a constitutional lawyer, you should be infuriated. You should be incensed. Why are you not?”

As the audience erupted in applause, Hageman began gathering her folders and waved goodbye. Boos echoed through the auditorium, and a man shouted “coward” and “chickens--t” as Hageman left the stage through a side door.

WyoFile reported that roughly a dozen people were still in line waiting to ask Hageman a question when she made her hasty exit.

It’s not the first time Hageman has encountered a hostile crowd in ruby-red Wyoming. She was met with boos while defending DOGE at a town hall in March, and again while defending Trump’s erratic tariff strategy in August.

Hageman, a failed gubernatorial candidate, announced her Senate bid to replace retiring Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis last month. Trump has enthusiastically endorsed her, saying, “SHE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”