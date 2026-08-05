MAGA Rep Invokes Trump in Desperate Defense of Wife-Beating Claims

MAGA congressman Max Miller has given a desperate defense to allegations that he physically abused his ex-wife and their 2-year-old daughter.

Miller compared himself to Donald Trump in a car crash interview on CNN, claiming that he was the victim of negative media coverage like the president, whom a federal jury has found liable for sexual abuse.

“In 2016, when President Donald J. Trump faced the most extreme allegations in the world that hit him day after day after day, and people in the media—very much like yourself and others—said that he would have no shot at winning, that he should not be the President of the United States,” Miller told CNN’s Jake Tapper in a nearly 30-minute interview. “But guess what: he stayed in, and he was resilient.”

Tapper grilled Miller over his allegations for over 20 minutes on Tuesday. CNN

Miller continued, “And so for no second am I going to sit here and continue to be debased by false and baseless allegations, and be pushed out of a seat I have worked so hard to represent,” he added. “I’ve been a good legislator. All they’re trying to do is create rumor mills without evidence; that’s all hearsay.”

Tapper pointed out that first-hand accusations are not “hearsay.” He then went on to grill Miller over accusations made by his ex-wife, the Republican operative Emily Moreno, as well as her father, Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno.

Miller, 37, and Moreno, 32, have been locked in a brutal custody battle over their 2-year-old daughter after separating in 2024 and divorcing last year. Moreno claims that Miller pointed a gun at her head, poured hot water on her, threw her against a wall, beat her, and potentially fractured their daughter’s collarbone. The congressman has vehemently and repeatedly denied the accusations.

Donald Trump endorsed Max Miller during his 2022 congressional campaign and in the one he’s currently running. Gaelen Morse/Reuters

Miller has faced immense pressure to drop out of the race for Ohio’s 7th congressional district. However, he has been adamant that he is staying in the race, telling Tapper that he looks to Trump as a role model.

Miller, who spoke to Tapper from Los Angeles, also claimed that he spoke with Trump on the phone on Monday morning.

“He said, ‘Maxie, it’s going to be a tough race,’” the congressman claimed. “He said, ‘I don’t know if you’re going to be able to, you know, pull this one out.’ And you know what, Jake? I reminded him of the same resilience that he had when people told him that he was going to struggle in 2016, and he became the 45th President of the United States.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Miller for comment.

Miller appeared rattled by the CNN host’s line of questioning throughout the testy interview.

Tapper brought up how Miller’s daughter allegedly told his ex-wife that “Daddy’s house is scary” and “Daddy kill you.” The congressman called that “a fabrication of the truth.”

Max Miller announced Tuesday morning that he would be investigating himself. Screenshot/X/Screenshot/X

“Jake, I wish you could talk to my beautiful baby girl,” Miller replied. “She can’t string together sentences like that. She’s 2-and-a-half-years-old. She doesn’t have the ability to articulate any of what you just said.”

However, Tapper noted that Miller had just told him how his daughter said she was “scared to go to Mommy’s house.”

The CNN host also emphasized that it is not the first time Miller has faced allegations of physical abuse. Miller’s ex-girlfriend, former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, as well as another unnamed woman who went to high school with him, have both accused the congressman of physically harming them.