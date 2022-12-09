Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) responded fiercely during a committee hearing Thursday to Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) after being asked to “disavow” a since-deleted tweet about Kanye West. The post, which appeared to support West, was originally sent out in early October by the GOP House Judiciary Committee—of which Jordan is the ranking member. It was deleted Dec. 1 as West launched an antisemitic tirade on Alex Jones’ conspiracy show, Infowars. “Do you denounce your tweet praising Kanye West?” Swalwell asked Jordan, referencing the now-infamous and deleted “West, Trump, Elon” tweet. The right-wing member of Congress fired back: “That tweet was not on our account.” Then, he claimed: “That tweet was removed!”