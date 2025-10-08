MAGA Rep. Lauren Boebert Goes All-In on Aliens

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert wants her constituents to know that she will finally get to the bottom of the whole “Are aliens real?” question.

In a campaign email sent to her constituents Monday, the firebrand Colorado Republican wrote:

“For decades, our government has shrouded the truth about UFOs in a veil of secrecy. Strange crafts have been spotted soaring through our skies, defying the laws of physics, and yet the bureaucrats in Washington act like we’re too NAIVE to handle the facts.”

“They tell us we’re crazy like we can’t see these things flying through the air with our own eyes. I SAY ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! The American people aren’t children to be spoon-fed half-truths or dismissed with vague excuses. We deserve to know what’s really going on up there.”

Boebert has vowed she will "never relent" on getting Americans answers to questions regarding aliens. AAron Ontiveroz/Denver Post via Getty Images

The email includes a donation link and another link asking, “Are aliens real?!”

The story was covered by Fox 31, a local Colorado affiliate. The network’s Democratic analyst Andy Boian described the campaign as “a cry for help.”

Boian said candidates will usually send out outlandish ads when they’re desperate for money or support.

“Neither of which I’m seeing right now, so I’m not really sure why this would go out to conservatives in her district,” Boian said. “And she may raise a few thousand dollars, but she’s also going to get a lot of really weird looks.”

Boebert is infamous for being one of the most outspoken and conspiracy-minded members of Congress. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Boebert, 38, has been hands-on in her hunt for aliens throughout her three years in Congress. In November 2024, she asked experts on UFOs about a rumor that the United States government is combining human and alien DNA to create super-humans.

“There are rumors that have come up to the Hill of a secretive project within the Department of Defense involving the manipulation of human genetics with what is described as non-human genetic material for the enhancement of human capabilities, hybrids,” said Boebert in the hearing titled, “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth.”

“Are any of you familiar with that? Yes, or no?”

All of the experts said no, they were not familiar with this rumor.

Boebert also asked the panel about rumors of aliens potentially having a secret base underwater, to which she also did not receive a satisfying answer. However, her resolve was not shaken, and she said she “will not relent until we get those answers to the American people.”

Boebert is up for re-election in November 2026.

The Daily Beast reached out to Boebert for comment.