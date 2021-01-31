CHEAT SHEET
MAGA Rep. Lauren Boebert Pulls Plug on Her First ‘Town Hall’
Rep. Lauren Boebert, the QAnon-curious MAGA freshman from Colorado, was slated to attend what was billed as her first town hall with constituents on Saturday. But she pulled out of the event at the last minute, with her office saying there would not be enough security to handle the expected crowd at a church in Montrose. Boebert’s spokesman told Colorado Politics the gathering wasn’t an official town hall, even though that’s how the organizers advertised it. That didn’t stop local Democrats from poking fun at Boebert, comparing her to former Sen. Cory Gardner, who refused to hold town hall meetings.