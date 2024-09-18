MAGA Rep’s Daughter Blasts His Alleged Affair With Woman 27 Years His Junior

Tennessee MAGA Rep. Mark Green’s daughter says her family is suffering through “the loss of the person that we thought was our father” after he was accused of having an affair with a mistress 27 years his junior.

“My dad sells himself in politics as being a Christian, conservative family man,” Catherine Green told the Nashville Banner. “His actions in the last, whatever, year have not been that.”

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Green’s wife of 30 years, Camilla Green, accused the 57-year-old of carrying out an affair with a 32-year-old woman in a text message and email to his GOP colleagues. He filed for divorce last month.

“As this is a deeply private matter, I ask for privacy,” he said in a statement after the affair allegations became public. “I will continue to serve this district with all I’ve got, as I have the last five and a half years.”

In her text, Green’s wife warned of “readily available ‘predators’” that would tempt men like her husband and accused D.C. politicians who espouse family values as “having affairs and getting divorces, drinking, parties.”

Green’s daughter told the Banner she also believes “toxic” D.C. culture led to her dad’s affair, divorce, and a change in his behavior. “Over the last year and a half, two years, we’ve really noticed a difference in him,” she said. “So who knows if that’s just the toxic environment that is D.C., but something has changed. We’ve all had to basically grieve the loss of the person that we thought was our father.”

Catherine said the family became aware of Green’s affair, which began in fall 2023, in January after her brother found a letter from his alleged mistress. He denied the affair, but the family later found “additional evidence,” she told the Banner.

When the news site asked Catherine if she thought former president Donald Trump, who is alleged to have had several extramarital affairs and been accused of sexual assault or harassment by over a dozen women, was part of the negative influence on her MAGA father, she said: “Yes and no.”

“Trump doesn’t lie about who he is, you know, he’s upfront with you,” she added, contrasting the former president’s style with her father’s family values-based public profile. “You know [Trump’s] an ass, but he’s just good at what he does.”

Green announced he would not seek reelection in February, before changing his mind a month later. His daughter said his reservation was related to the family’s financially struggling equestrian farm. He is, nevertheless, likely to win in his heavily Republican district.