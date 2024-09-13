Scorned Wife: MAGA Rep, 59, Had Affair With 32-Year-Old

Tennessee Rep. Mark Green’s wife accused the top Republican of an affair during a Wednesday text exchange with his colleagues.

Green, 59, the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, filed for divorce from his wife of 30 years, Camilla “Camie” Green, last month. The New York Post reported Camie alleged that the impetus for his filing was the congressman’s “affair with a 32-year-old woman.”

“I have offered reconciliation, and he wants nothing of it and has insisted on a divorce,” Camie reportedly wrote in texts. The Post reported that Camie also forwarded her allegations in an email to Capitol Hill lawmakers.

“I am being quite open about this as 1) I cherish the prayer of any who are willing and 2) I want to make others aware of how readily available ‘predators’ are for our husbands,” Camie allegedly wrote.

Camie went on to attack lawmakers for how they “become intoxicated with power and adoration.” Such is what caused Green to push “God out of his life, me out of his life,” she alleged, adding that he “developed friendships with other congressmen and women having affairs and getting divorces, drinking, parties, all while hosting a weekly Bible study in the basement of our home.”

“I am still praying for him... but my hope is dwindling. He is no longer wearing his wedding band and his will is dug in,” she added. “If my story can prevent this tragedy from happening to someone else, I will tell it.”

Green responded to the news in a statement released Friday acknowledging a “difficult time for my family and me,” reported the Daily Mail.

“We are currently going through divorce proceedings,” said Green. “As this is a deeply private matter, I ask for privacy. I will continue to serve this district with all I’ve got, as I have the last five and a half years.”

In her letter, Camie further claimed that Green’s affair was with a political reporter—and named the journalist’s employers. However, a cease-and-desist letter from the news outlet’s counsel reportedly rebuked those claims as “false and per se defamatory.”

“Your message has not only caused this reporter considerable emotional distress, it has harmed her professional reputation,” wrote content counsel Brian Westley, as reported by the Post. “We therefore insist that you immediately set the record straight.”

(Camie later did so in a statement to POLITICO, saying she wanted to ”correct the record” and regretted her error. The woman with whom Green cheated also spoke with POLITICO, anonymously, describing their relationship as “on-again-off-again.”)

Green cited “irreconcilable differences” in his divorce filing. After announcing plans to retire this year, he reversed course after Republicans, including former president Donald Trump, encouraged him to stay in Congress.