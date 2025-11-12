MAGA Rep Melts Down at Being Confronted Over 8-Week Vacation

Tempers flared on Capitol Hill Tuesday night after a Democratic representative tore into a GOP colleague for what she called an “eight weeks of taxpayer-funded vacation.”

Rep. Yassamin Ansari of Arizona took the pointed jab at Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina. The exchange came during a House Rules Committee hearing on the Senate’s newly advanced spending bill—the same legislation that finally brought Congress back into session after Speaker Mike Johnson adjourned the House in September, just before the government shutdown began on October 1.

Ansari began her remarks by greeting the Republican chair. “Thank you, Madam Chair. Welcome back from your eight weeks of taxpayer-funded vacation. It’s good to see you, and I hope–”

Ansari rattled Foxx with her jibe. C-SPAN

Foxx immediately cut her off. “I’m gonna interrupt you. I’m gonna interrupt you, please. I am sick and tired of hearing you all say we had an eight-week vacation.”

“That’s exactly what happened,” Ansari shot back.

“I worked every day,” Foxx snapped. “I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to hear another soul say that!”

“I worked every single day,” Ansari replied. “And that’s exactly what happened with Speaker Mike Johnson.”

Foxx then tersely responded, “You’re recognized.”

Ansari continued unfazed. “I hope that you all enjoyed yourselves while American families looked at their letters from their health insurance companies, terrified that their insurance premiums were going to double or triple while the House was out of session for 53 days. That is unacceptable.”

The House returned to session this week after Speaker Mike Johnson (right) adjourned it in September. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

The sharp exchange came as the Senate advanced the Republican-led funding measure with help from eight Democrats—enough to overcome a 60-vote procedural hurdle. One Republican broke ranks to oppose it. Democrats had pushed unsuccessfully for an extension of healthcare premium subsidies covering roughly 24 million Affordable Care Act recipients, warning that costs for most would double without action.

Earlier in the hearing, Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts let loose on his GOP colleagues for their extended absence. “Where the hell have you been?” he demanded.

Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts let loose on his GOP colleagues, too. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“We’ve been looking everywhere for you guys. Seriously, we were worried. We actually started handing out missing person posters. Nobody has seen you for eight weeks. But hey, I’m glad that you’re ok. I’m glad you survived your nice two-month paid vacation while Democrats stayed in Washington to try to end this shutdown.”