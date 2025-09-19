MAGA Rep Shames Dems for Opposing Charlie Kirk Resolution He Skipped

A Georgia representative and Senate candidate excoriated Democrats for voting against a House resolution honoring Charlie Kirk without realizing he hadn’t voted for it either.

After a late-night vote on House Resolution 719, which condemns Kirk’s assassination and honors his life, Republican Rep. Mike Collins posted on X to call out the 58 Democrats who voted against the bill.

“Shameful,” Collins wrote, at about 1:45 a.m. on Friday.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨

Rep. Mike Collins just called out 58 Democrats for voting against The Charlie Kirk Resolution.



Talk about hypocrisy. Guess who was the only member of the Georgia Republican House Delegation that didn’t bother to show up to vote on it?



No Show Rep. Mike… pic.twitter.com/Wo2acYCtNa — Debbie Dooley (@Crimsontider) September 19, 2025

However, other conservatives and online sleuths quickly realized that Collins hadn’t actually voted for the resolution himself.

A spokesperson for Collins told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the Republican skipped out on the vote accidentally by leaving the House floor, thinking he had voted.

Earlier in the same early-hours voting session, Collins voted to advance a government funding bill that would avert an impending shutdown.

Representatives Elijah Crane, Eric Crawford, and Derek Schmidt were the only other GOP House members who did not vote on the resolution.

Senate candidate Mike Collins earlier criticized Democrats for voting against a resolution honored Charlie Kirk. He didn’t vote on the resolution today, and deleted a tweet calling the Democrats “shameful.” His spokesman said Collins made an error - he walked off the floor… https://t.co/i7nAv4tLTo pic.twitter.com/O95nl7wr5o — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) September 19, 2025

The resolution ultimately passed by a vote of 310-58, with 58 Democrats voting against the bill and 38 voting “present.”

Collins’ post on X hammering those 58 Democrats is now deleted, and the top of his timeline instead features a post commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Unabomber’s manifesto being published.

Collins, a second-term congressman who’s running for the Senate seat currently held by Democrat Jon Ossoff, has an X bio that says “Come for the memes, stay for the policy.”

Those memes have often landed him in hot water, such as when he reposted an anti-Semitic tweet in 2024 criticizing a Jewish journalist for reporting softly on crime.

Or we could buy him a ticket on Pinochet Air for a free helicopter ride back. https://t.co/nbfeHYrsPS — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) February 1, 2024

In February of that year, Collins re-posted a picture of a man who was accused of assaulting a group of NYPD officers and wrote, “We could buy him a ticket on Pinochet Air or a free helicopter ride back.”

Collins’ joke about “Pinochet Air” referenced the Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, who often had civilians thrown from helicopters in brutal “death flights.”

The man in the picture that Collin re-posted, Jhoan Boada, was later released after authorities realized he had been wrongly identified.

X temporarily removed the post and banned Collins from its platform, leading the Republican to appeal to Elon Musk for help, but the company eventually restored his account and left the post up “in the public’s interest.”

He returned triumphantly to the platform, writing, “I’m back. Never delete. Never surrender.”

Representative Mike Collins (R-GA) in Washington D.C. in July. Collins, the owner of a trucking company, is running for Senate in Georgia. Alyssa Pointer/REUTERS

Since then, he’s also made eyebrow-raising statements about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump.

“You either die a Kennedy with a hole in the brain or live long enough to become a Kennedy with a hole in the brain,” he wrote in May 2024 after Kennedy Jr. claimed that a parasite had eaten some of his brain.

The Senate contest in Georgia is expected to be one of the most competitive races of the 2026 midterms, as Ossoff seeks re-election in a state that Trump won narrowly in 2024.

Collins’ campaign messaging has leaned heavily on his history as the owner of a trucking business and his support for Trump’s agenda.

The missed vote on the Kirk resolution comes despite Collins co-sponsoring the resolution and repeatedly posting on X about Kirk’s legacy.

A spokesperson for Collins did not respond to an immediate request for comment.