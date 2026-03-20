MAGA Rep Cornered On-Air Over Bonkers Spin on Trump’s War

Republicans are twisting themselves into rhetorical pretzels trying to back President Donald Trump’s Iran war—going so far as to invent their own definitions of what counts as “boots on the ground.”

The latest on-air scramble came from Florida Rep. Mike Haridopolos, who found himself boxed in during a C-SPAN Washington Journal appearance on Friday, when pressed by host Jasmine Wright on what exactly that phrase means as the conflict escalates. His comments came the same day the Trump administration confirmed it would be deploying thousands of additional troops to the region.

Haridopolos, 56, has remained a vocal supporter of the war effort, even though he has stated he doesn’t want “boots on the ground action.”

“I stand by my comment. None of us wants boots on the ground in Iran,” he said, before quickly adding a caveat, but “we want to win this conflict.”

Mike Haridopolos appeared on C-Span Washington Journal to defend the Iran War. C-SPAN

Haridopolos first echoed Trump’s justification for the war against Iran, warning of the country’s alleged nuclear ambitions. The president previously boasted last year that a covert U.S. operation, Midnight Hammer, had “completely obliterated” Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

But things got murkier when the conversation turned to Trump’s Thursday comments, when he told reporters he wouldn’t rule out deploying U.S. troops—and suggested he wouldn’t share such a move publicly if he did.

The remarks followed the Pentagon’s decision to send over 2,000 Marines to the region, fueling concerns that the conflict could spiral into a ground war.

Despite Haridopolos saying that no one wants ”boots on the ground," he applauded the president’s decision to leave all options on the table.

That’s when the definitional gymnastics began.

Pressed by Wright on whether a U.S. military takeover of Iran’s Kharg Island—a key oil export hub reportedly under consideration by the White House—would qualify as “boots on the ground,” Haridopolos tried to thread the needle.

Trump reportedly plans to attack Kharg Island in an effort to force Iran to free up the Strait of Hormuz. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Rather than give a straight answer, he reframed the scenario entirely.

“I think people would see that as an occupation of vital and economic interest,” he said, sidestepping the implication that deploying U.S. forces onto Iranian territory could be seen as boots on the ground action.

“If I would consider boots on the ground, it would be occupying a country like we did Japan after World War II,” Haridopolos said.

Even as he acknowledged the possibility that a ground conflict could put his own son—who serves in the military—at risk, Haridopolos didn’t budge, doubling down on his support for taking on what he described as a “state sponsor of terrorism.”

A satellite image shows an oil terminal at Kharg Island last month. Trump said he withheld bombing oil infrastructure "for reasons of decency" as he tries to pressure Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. 2026 Planet Labs PBC/via Reuters

The war has entered its third week. In the first week, various agencies reported that at least 1,200 Iranians had been killed in the fighting, and at least 13 U.S. service members were also killed. In the U.S. and around the world, oil prices surged after Iran moved to restrict access to the Strait of Hormuz—a chokepoint responsible for roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil supply.

Other Republicans have taken a similarly flexible approach to the language regarding Trump’s war.

Rep. Pete Sessions, 70, was also cornered on the issue during a CNN interview, where he argued that sending U.S. troops to Kharg Island wouldn’t count as “boots on the ground”—so long as they weren’t operating “inside Iran” in urban areas.

“The island is not, in my opinion, boots on the ground in combat,” Sessions said, drawing an arbitrary line between different forms of military deployment.

Rep. Pete Sessions appeared on CNN to offer his own take on 'boots on the ground.' Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/REUTERS

Public appetite for a prolonged ground war appears limited, with recent polling showing roughly 7 percent of Americans support sending troops into Iran.

At the same time, the financial cost of the conflict is mounting rapidly—estimated at roughly $2 billion per day—with lawmakers already discussing a $200 billion war spending increase.

Haridopolos acknowledged the hefty price tag, but ultimately bent the knee to Trump.