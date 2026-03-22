MAGA Rep Blows Campaign Cash on Limos and Boat Charters

A MAGA congressman is under fire for blowing more than $150,000 on limos, restaurants, luxury hotels, and private boat trips.

Rep. Mike Lawler, a New York Republican, used donor funds to bankroll a string of high-end expenses, according to Federal Election Commission filings reported by The Daily Mail.

Rep. Mike Lawler attends President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

The records paint a picture of a campaign that did not skimp on the finer things, spending more than $7,000 on private boat charters at a resort on Lake George, nearly $5,000 across two visits to celebrity hotspot Nobu, and $1,300 on a “meeting” at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas.

There were also stays at five-star hotels, including the Ritz-Carlton and The Breakers in Palm Beach, where rooms can run well over $1,000 a night.

In all, filings show roughly $152,000 spent on luxury hotels, restaurants, country clubs, and events between 2022 and 2025.

It may clear the legal bar, but watchdogs say the optics are hard to defend.

“This sounds like a person who tends to treat himself royally off the dime of his donors,” Craig Holman, a campaign finance reform lobbyist, told the Mail.

Under federal rules, campaign funds can be used for expenses tied to political or fundraising activity as long as they aren’t strictly personal. But critics argue that the distinction blurs when donor money is funneled into luxury hotels and fine dining.

Campaign finance expert Michael Beckel told the Mail that excessive spending is likely to “raise a lot of eyebrows” among both donors and constituents.

Some of the expenses are hard to ignore.

Nearly $50,000 was spent on repeated stays at the Sagamore resort on Lake George, with thousands more spent on private boat charters and high-end events.

Congressman Mike Lawler speaks at a town hall meeting in Mahopac, New York. Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

Lawler’s campaign also dropped nearly $11,000 on limousine services, including a $2,085 charge labeled simply as “taxi” and another $1,390 for a “taxi to event.”

The campaign also racked up tens of thousands in restaurant bills, including hefty tabs at steakhouses and other upscale venues.

Critics say it all feeds into a broader concern about campaign cash underwriting a lifestyle far removed from the voters footing the bill.

“Politicians are able to enjoy a lot of these perks… on someone else’s dime,” Beckel told the Mail.

“If I’m a donor, I want to know that money is being used to support a campaign, not personal comfort.”