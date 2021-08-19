MAGA Rep. Mo Brooks Sympathizes With Wannabe Capitol Bomber: ‘I Understand’ Anger Over ‘Socialism’
‘FAR TOO COMMON’
Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), who is currently being sued by members of Congress over his role in inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection, released a statement Thursday afternoon expressing sympathy with the MAGA supporter arrested for making a bomb threat outside of the Library of Congress.
Brooks, who admits he wore kevlar body armor to the “Stop the Steal” rally prior to the Capitol riots, first said of the Capitol bomb threat that “violence and threats of violence” against American institutions are “far too common” before seemingly justifying the suspect’s actions. (Floyd Roy Roseberry, who attended the “Million MAGA March,” live-streamed rants calling for Democrats to “step down” before he was taken into custody following a five-hour standoff.)
“Although this terrorist’s motivation is not yet publicly known, and generally speaking, I understand citizenry anger directed at dictatorial Socialism and its threat to liberty, freedom and the very fabric of the very fabric of American society,” he wrote before adding: “The way to stop Socialism’s march is for patriotic Americans to fight back in the 2022 and 2024 election.”