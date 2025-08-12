MAGA Rep Exposed for Changing Story About Office Sleepovers

Republican Rep. Tim Burchett confessed this week that he’s been sleeping in his Washington, D.C. office because it’s too dangerous to even wander the capital streets.

It’s a bit different than the reason he gave in February, when he said the office sleepovers helped him show up to work early.

🚨🇺🇸 REP BURCHETT: "DC'S TOO DADGUM DANGEROUS, BROTHER"



"This town is out of touch. Its leadership is out of touch.



You don't want to go out on the streets at night in Washington, D.C.



I live in my office at night... it's too dadgum dangerous, brother.



Everybody knows it, and… https://t.co/2umhr3hYE4 pic.twitter.com/5CnIpsHkG3 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 12, 2025

Burchett, a MAGA lawmaker from Tennessee, said Tuesday that it’s “too dadgum dangerous” to go out at night in D.C. Therefore, he snoozes in his own office rather than sleeping elsewhere.

But in February, a NOTUS report by Emily Kennard and Torrence Banks revealed that Burchett actually slept in his office for a completely different reason: to avoid having to get up early for meetings.

“Rep. Tim Burchett told NOTUS that he still sleeps in his office because it helps him stay productive and get to meetings early. He was unsure that the trend would catch on with other lawmakers and offices now that [Elon] Musk’s team is promoting it,” the report said.

At the time, Burchett said that he did in fact hope that the trend would catch on.

Rep. Tim Burchett claims that Washington, D.C. is too dangerous to walk outside at night. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“But I don’t see Congress doing a lot of work, no matter who’s in power. They’ll say they are. But you go back to Tennessee, people laugh. I mean, ain’t nobody digging a ditch up here,” Burchett said.

Six months later, Burchett’s story has changed.

“You don’t want to go out on the streets at night in Washington, D.C.,” Burchett told CNN.

“I come from a family of public educators. That’s one of the reasons I live in my office at night. But the other reason is it’s too dadgum dangerous, brother. It is dangerous. Everybody knows it. And the people are being victimized,” he added.

The Daily Beast reached out to Burchett for comment.

President Donald Trump announced this week that he plans to deploy the National Guard in D.C. and take control of the local police force. He also said that he would assign FBI agents to fight street crime.

Despite crime actually falling in the nation’s capital, the president said Tuesday that he vows to allow the police to do “whatever the hell they want” to “liberate” the city.

“You spit, and we hit—and they get hit real hard,” Trump said, claiming that crime in D.C. is worse than the streets of Baghdad, Mexico City, and Bogota, Colombia.

“It’s become a situation of complete and total lawlessness,” he said. “It’s time for dramatic action.”