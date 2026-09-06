Politics

MAGA Rep Took Wife on Lavish Trip During Gov Shutdown

NUNN FOR YOU

The Republican congressman jetted off to Europe on an expensive special-interest-funded trip while his constituents suffered.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

A photo illustration of Zach and Kelly Nunn and the Tower of London.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Facebook

MAGA Rep. Zach Nunn went on an all-expenses-paid European tour as everyday Iowans suffered during a government shutdown, the Daily Beast has learned.

Nunn, who has been broadly supportive of President Donald Trump’s war in Iran and who the 80-year-old called “100 percent MAGA,” spent a week touring castles, sites connected to the British Royals, and soaking in Irish culture in Dublin between March 29 and April 4.

The costly trip, which included his wife Kelly, was sponsored by the Republican Main Street Partnership, according to his official House disclosure.

There was some work, too. Ostensibly, at least. Nunn, 47, also toured corporate boardrooms and government offices across the United Kingdom and Ireland. The stated purpose was studying U.S.-U.K. relations and business development tied to his work on the Financial Services Committee. Ireland is not part of the United Kingdom.

URBANDALE, IOWA - JANUARY 27: U.S. President Donald Trump poses with U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn (R-IA) and his wife Kelly Nunn as he visits the Machine Shed restaurant on January 27, 2026 in Urbandale, Iowa. President Trump is scheduled to speak later at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa. He returns to Iowa for a second time in his second term ahead of the mid-term elections. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Trump poses with Nunn and his wife, Kelly, at a restaurant in Iowa in January. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Indeed, the itinerary had stakeholder meetings and corporate sit-downs, including a reception with Coupang executives, breakfast with Ørsted’s American chief executive, and visits to Meta and Salesforce, but it also included plenty of tourism.

Nunn, an Air Force veteran, enjoyed a private guided tour of Edinburgh Castle, a walk down the city’s Royal Mile, and a stop at the historically significant Falkland Palace, one of the favorite residences of Mary, Queen of Scots.

And that was just the Scottish leg of the journey. He also visited Dublin, Ireland, where he saw the Book of Kells, a 9th-century illuminated manuscript containing the four Gospels of the New Testament in Latin.

DES MOINES, IOWA - AUGUST 17: Kelly Nunn, the wife of Republican Senator for Iowa Zach Nunn, reacts as she listens to the story of a fallen Iowa soldier on day five of the Iowa State Fair on August 17, 2026 in Des Moines, Iowa. The Iowa State Fair is the largest event in Iowa and one of the oldest and largest agricultural and industrial expositions in the country. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Kelly Nunn pictured in August. Leon Neal/Getty Images

In London, he took in the historic Ceremony of the Keys at the Tower of London. The disclosure records $15,400 in gift travel for Nunn alone, with the partnership covering the couple’s travel expenses and an estimated $330 per person in meals and incidentals.

The trip came as thousands of Iowans gathered at the state Capitol in Des Moines for a nationwide day of protest against the Trump administration, with additional rallies held in more than 50 Iowa communities.

It also came in the middle of what became the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, a 76-day lapse that left Department of Homeland Security employees without paychecks and strained operations at the Coast Guard, FEMA and the Transportation Security Administration.

A man takes photos of the dry garden outside the Tower of London, turned yellow-brown due to dryness, in London, Britain, on Aug. 18, 2026. In Britain, extreme dryness becomes a defining feature of the summer. Provisional data from the Met Office showed that England and Wales experienced their driest July on record, while nearly three-quarters of England was officially under drought conditions by Aug. 10. (Photo by Li Ying/Xinhua via Getty Images)
Nunn visited the Tower of London on his tour. Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 13: Crowds of festival-goers and tourists throng the Royal Mile during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, on August 13, 2025 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Billed as the world's greatest platform for creative freedom, for three weeks each August, Edinburgh welcomes an explosion of creative energy from around the globe as artists and performers take part in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, presenting shows that span many genres including cabaret, children's shows, comedy, dance, physical theatre, circus, music, musicals, opera and theatre. (Photo by Ken Jack/Getty Images)
Edinburgh’s Royal Mile. Ken Jack/Getty Images

Nunn’s Scotland trip was just one of four expensive foreign excursions he’s taken so far this Congress, including trips to Greece, the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland.

According to Legistorm, which tracks congressional travel, Nunn spent $86,784.22 on member travel in the 119th Congress, the third-highest total of any House member.

Nunn wasn’t alone in racking up frequent-flyer miles. Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa was tied for approving the second-most trips of any congressional office this session, with 15 total, and her office spent $30,056.22 on travel, according to Legistorm records.

Representative Ashley Hinson, now the likely Republican Senate nominee in Iowa, and her staff accepted more than $54,000 in trips, including two international excursions to South Korea and Switzerland that she took alongside her husband.

The travel comes as all three lawmakers have backed President Donald Trump’s war with Iran, a conflict that has driven up costs for their constituents back home.

Zach Nunn / X
Nunn rolled out Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth at an event last month. Zach Nunn / X
DES MOINES, IOWA - AUGUST 17: United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth appears onstage at a campaign event for Republican candidate for Iowa's 3rd Congressional District Zach Nunn on day five of the Iowa State Fair on August 17, 2026 in Des Moines, Iowa. The Iowa State Fair is the largest event in Iowa and one of the oldest and largest agricultural and industrial expositions in the country. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Pete Hegseth appears onstage at a campaign event for Nunn on day five of the Iowa State Fair on August 17. Leon Neal/Getty Images

Moody’s Analytics calculated that the war had cost American households roughly $750 each, or $100 billion nationwide, as of June, driven by higher military spending and oil price spikes tied to disruptions in the Middle East.

Iowa households alone paid an extra $516 in gas costs since the war began in February, according to an analysis by the minority staff of Congress’s Joint Economic Committee, with national gas prices running about 30 percent higher than before the conflict started. Airfare has climbed too, with jet fuel prices nearly doubling in the weeks after fighting began.

Both Miller-Meeks and Nunn have defended the war publicly even as they’ve acknowledged its costs. Asked directly whether the conflict should have started given the resulting spike in gas prices, Miller-Meeks pointed to the risk of a nuclear-armed Iran. “We’ve had seven presidents say that we cannot have a nuclear-armed Iran,” she said on Iowa News Now.

Nunn similarly told a Politico Pro reporter that concerns about inflation tied to the war were “overhyped, candidly, by the media,” while telling supporters at a rally that the sacrifices, including Iowa’s disproportionate share of American combat deaths, were worth it to protect the country’s energy independence.

Hinson’s own position has shifted over the summer. In June, audio obtained by Politico captured her privately warning that the war could become a “political liability” if it dragged on much longer, telling a reporter she was “deferring to the president on the negotiations.”

By August, she’d fallen in line publicly, appearing alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at a campaign event for Nunn to back continued war funding. Nunn led another event with Hegseth in March, where tickets cost up to $3,500 for a bundle.

That August event underscored how closely the Trump administration has tied itself to Iowa’s Republican delegation ahead of November, with Hegseth headlining a fundraiser for Nunn and warning that Republicans’ $1.5 trillion defense budget request could collapse without Nunn’s re-election.

“What President Trump needs is rock-ribbed, solid, Bible-believing, red, white, and blue-waving congressmen who have his back, and that is Zach Nunn,” Hegseth told the crowd.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 21: U.S. President Donald Trump is joined by (L-R) U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn (R-IA), U.S. Sen. Jon Husted (R-OH), U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL), Fareway CEO Reynolds Cramer and Niemann Foods CEO Rich Niemann as he speaks during an event in the Oval Office of the White House on May 21, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump announced an extension of Biden-era EPA deadlines for the phase-out of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) under the 2023 Technology Transitions Rule, claiming that phasing out deadlines and exempting road refrigeration equipment would lower grocery prices. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Nunn (far left) at an Oval Office event in May. Trump appears to like the Iowa lawmaker. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Before that, JD Vance popped up in Iowa to drum up support for Nunn before the midterms. “This is a contest between a party that wants to take all of your money and give it to illegal aliens and a contest between gentlemen like Zach Nunn who fight every single day for you,” he said.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made a similar campaign stop with Miller-Meeks the same day, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has also appeared alongside both lawmakers in recent weeks.

“The main goal of a public servant should be putting service first,” Nunn crows on his website. He campaigns on “working to lower taxes and balance our budget to return money to Iowans.” It is unclear how his European adventure contributes to this.

Nunn’s office did not respond to request for comment.

Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

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