MAGA Reps Crash Out at Being Cornered on 10-Day Vacay

MAGA Republicans have lashed out after being grilled on why Congress is taking a 10-day recess so soon after breaking for Easter.

TMZ’s newly launched D.C. team quizzed GOP lawmakers after it was announced that the House and Senate will not both be in session again until May 12, having just taken two weeks off at the start of April.

2026 congressional calendar

Dan Meuser spoke at a Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania just ahead of the 2024 election. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Pennsylvania Rep. Dan Meuser took particular umbrage with TMZ’s line of questioning about “going home on another break” and eventually launched into a foul-mouthed tirade.

“It is not a break! Don’t talk to me anymore,” Meuser said. “I’m frustrated, but you don’t know what you’re talking about, OK? Because when you go home, it’s not—first of all, we have conference calls, we do other things, and we work for our constituents. We’ve got a lot of work to do at home as well.”

Meuser then suggested TMZ “talk to the f---ing Democrats” about getting a deal passed so Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents and other federal employees could get paid before the recess began.

The Senate later passed a spending bill on Thursday just before the recess, ending the 76-day shutdown that had caused chaos at airports across the country.

😳 Rep. Dan Meuser crashed out during a convo with @hicharliecotton about Congress going home again without funding DHS, angrily ending their chat with this:



"TALK TO THE F***ING DEMOCRATS!" pic.twitter.com/iY687w4mZy — TMZ (@TMZ) April 30, 2026

Washington Rep. Michael Baumgartner also blasted TMZ for suggesting lawmakers are going on a “vacay” while Congress is in recess.

“Dear TMZ, my 10 days ‘off’ will include a 12-county whistle-stop tour across one of the largest congressional districts in America, multiple town halls, a military academy promotion day, multiple visits to high schools, county courthouses, small businesses and manufacturing sites, and constituent meetings,” Baumgartner posted on X.

“We may do 1,000 miles. We’ll be sure to keep you updated.”

Gabe Fleisher, journalist and author of the Wake Up To Politics newsletter, defended TMZ for shedding light on how often Congress is not actually in session.

“Seeing a lot of D.C. people mock TMZ for this… but I’m sure most Americans aren’t familiar with the congressional calendar and [are] glad to see an outlet with an apolitical audience highlighting it,” Fleisher posted on X.