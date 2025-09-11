MAGA Reps Want to Put a Charlie Kirk Statue in the Capitol

Actress From Beach Party Movies Dies Aged 82
REST IN PEACE
Actress Salli Sachse, who starred in the popular beach party movies and appeared in The Trip, has died at the age of 82 Monday. While the cause of her death is unknown, Sachse died at her home in California City according to her niece, Catherine Schreiber. Born Sally Irene Rogers, Sachse got her start acting in beach party movies in 1964 after she was discovered on a beach near her home in La Jolla, California. She later signed a seven-year contract with American International Pictures. The former Miss America contestant appeared in about 20 films between 1964 and 1969, including Muscle Beach Party and Bikini Beach in 1964, Beach Blanket Bingo and How to Stuff a Wild Bikini in 1965, and The Ghost in the Invisible Bikini in 1966. Sachse’s most notable role is arguably in the 1967 film The Trip, where Sachse portrayed a woman named Glenn alongside Peter Fonda. Sachse’s last acting role was in 1969 on an episode of CBS’ drama series Mannix. Sachse also pursued photography, touring alongside Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young for two years as the band’s personal photographer. She briefly moved to Europe as a painter, before returning to the U.S.