MAGA Lawmaker Admits He ‘Wouldn’t Be Surprised’ if Trump Is in Epstein Files

MAGA Sen. John Kennedy says it would not shock him if President Donald Trump makes an appearance in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The Trump ally made the blunt admission one day after he confronted FBI Director Kash Patel with pointed questions about his handling of the child sex trafficker’s case.

The Epstein Files are the center of a MAGA conspiracy, fueled by candidate Trump last year, that Jeffrey Epstein was killed to protect powerful pedophile accomplices, despite all official investigations ruling his death a suicide.

“Are they covering for people?” CNN’s Kasie Hunt asked Kennedy during his appearance on The Arena on Wednesday, questioning why the FBI and Justice Department have dragged their feet on releasing files on Epstein, a one-time pal of Trump.

“I don’t know. I have no idea,” Kennedy replied, shaking his head, and called questions about who else may be implicated in Epstein’s sex trafficking ring “very appropriate.”

The Louisiana Republican said if it were up to him, he would “release the documents and let the chips fall where they may.”

“Could the president be mentioned in them?” he continued. “Maybe. I wouldn‘t be surprised if he was, because he and Epstein, many years ago, were friends.”

President Donald Trump was friends with convicted sex trafficker and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein for decades prior to his arrest and incarceration. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Hunt asked why House Republicans voted down efforts from Democrats to subpoena Epstein’s bank records on Wednesday. “Isn’t ‘follow the money’ the very first tenet of an investigation like this?” she pressed.

“I think the White House ... pressured the House and they pressured the Senate to ‘let’s get past this issue,’” Kennedy said, before adding, “And I understand that, I’m sure in the White House’s mind there are more important things to talk about.”

“But the problem with that,” he continued, “is that many people in the administration talked frequently before they became part of the administration—and some afterwards—about how there‘s some really important people there involved and the American people need to know.”

He declared, “Now they‘ve got to come clean.”

Many members of the Trump camp, including Patel, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, had previously hyped the Epstein files as implicating powerful elites, before making a full pivot and essentially declaring the case closed in July.

FBI Director Kash Patel spent two days testifying before lawmakers in Washington D.C., where he was grilled over his agency's handling of the Epstein case. Annabelle Gordon/Reuters

Back in 2023, Patel called on Republicans to “put on your big boy pants” and release the files in an appearance on right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson’s program.

“What the hell are the House Republicans doing? They have the majority. You can’t get the list? Put on your big boy pants, and let us know who the pedophiles are,” he said at the time.