MAGA Senate Candidate’s White Supremacist Family Busted

A Republican Senate hopeful with a history of incendiary far-right rhetoric has an avowed White Nationalist among his closest relatives.

CNN revealed Thursday that Georgia Rep. Mike Collins’ son-in-law, David Alan Scheer II, is “a pro-White nationalist and social media influencer with a track record of sharing antisemetic material and Nazi imagery in comments across the internet.”

Collins, 59, has long faced intense criticism for antisemitic remarks and violent language directed at migrants, with his X account being suspended in 2024 over hateful comments he made about a Venezuelan immigrant—though the platform’s owner, Elon Musk, overturned it.

Scheer has pushed White nationalist and antisemitic content online. Scheereddzz/YouTube

Scheer features prominently in photographs of the Collins family on the congressman’s campaign website and across his team’s social media accounts. He is registered to vote at a Georgia property owned by Collins, next door to Collins’ own home.

An analysis of Scheer’s online activity shows he regularly shares content from White supremacist hate group Patriot Front to his roughly 1.5 million followers across multiple platforms, including YouTube, Telegram, Instagram, and TikTok, according to CNN.

Collins faces Democratic incumbent Senator Jon Ossoff in Georgia's Senate race. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

“On those same platforms, Scheer has promoted White nationalist ideology, spread antisemitic conspiracy theories, called for Muslims to be deported, and shared an antisemitic infographic targeting Jews that he said his wife (Collins’ daughter) made,” the network reported.

The Daily Beast has contacted Collins’ office for comment on this story. His campaign did not respond to CNN’s questions about Scheer.

One notable podcast appearance from November reportedly features Scheer warning that only “clearing our land of other people” would save White Americans from extinction. He also urged his Telegram followers to vote on whether they wanted him to film a video about “why Gen-Z doesn’t hate Hitler.” He has since deleted that post.

Scheer has also blamed the Jewish community for atrocities committed during the Soviet period. “Sixty million Christians that were killed by Jewish Bolsheviks in the early 1900s, right before World War II,” he said in a video shared in November.

“They don’t tell us the history about Germany before World War II,” he continued. “All we’re told is, ‘Germany bad, Hitler evil, don’t ask questions, Holocaust, Holocaust, Holocaust, here’s 50 movies every year about the Holocaust and why it’s so bad.’”

Scheer has further blamed Jews for “porn” and “killing JFK,” as well as orchestrating both the 9/11 attacks and the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, a Trump-aligned conservative activist, last September.