MAGA Senate Candidate Once Wrote ‘Bad Guys Won’ WWII

Royce White, the 2024 Republican nominee for Senate in Minnesota, wrote in a social media post two years ago that “the bad guys won in WWII.”

White’s controversial opinion on the Second World War, first noted by Heartland Signal, is still up.

“It dawned on me today,” he wrote in a November 2020 post on X, then known as Twitter. “The bad guys won in WWII. There were no ‘good guys’ in that war. The controlling interests had a jump ball. If you look closely, you see the link between liberalism and communism in the Allied forces. Remember what Gen. Patton said and why they capped him.”

White didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast, but told Newsweek that he didn’t intend on smearing veterans.

"By 'bad guys,' I mean those who benefited from World War II without fighting in it—people who funded the wars, gained political power or institutional prominence," he told the publication. "I'm talking about entities like the United Nations, which I'm not the first to criticize, and organizations like the [International Monetary Fund] and the World Bank. The crony capitalism that spread globally after the war—yes, they won World War II."

Yet VoteVets, a progressive political action committee, wasn’t buying it.

“This isn’t just bizarre—it’s reprehensible,” the group wrote in response to White’s post. “His unhinged rants and attacks on his own party show exactly why the GOP’s candidate problem is a threat to us all.”

White’s posting history isn’t the only aspect of his candidacy that could sway voters.

A former NBA player who whined last year that “women have become too mouthy,” White spent $1,200 in campaign funds for his failed 2022 congressional bid at a Miami strip club, The Daily Beast reported earlier this year. White is also accused by the nonpartisan nonprofit Campaign Legal Center of “outrageous” illegal campaign spending.

Additionally, the mother of White’s daughter said this summer that he’s more than $100,000 behind on child support. And in June, White fumbled by mistaking a map of drinking fountains in Minneapolis for instances of what he said was “out of control” crime.