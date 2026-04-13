MAGA Senate Stronghold Rocked by ‘Toss-Up’ Prediction

Donald Trump is losing his grip on one of the country’s most pro-MAGA states ahead of November’s crucial midterm elections.

The Cook Political Report (CPR), an independent elections analysis outlet, updated its ratings Monday to reflect Democratic gains in no less than four races—including the Senate seat vacated by JD Vance in Ohio, which has consistently voted for Trump since 2016.

CPR has shifted the balance of the Ohio face-off between former Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown and GOP Sen. Jon Husted from “Lean Republican” into the “Toss Up” category.

Republicans have lost the edge in the race for JD Vance's old Senate seat in Ohio. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Two other seats, in North Carolina and Georgia, have similarly moved from “Toss Up” into the “Lean Democrat” column, while a fourth in Nebraska has now inched from “Solid Republican” into just “Likely Republican.”

“With an increasingly sour national environment, the Senate battlefield is shifting in Democrats’ favor,” CPR’s Jessica Taylor writes.

Ohio has consistently backed Trump since 2016. Matt Sullivan/Reuters

She goes on to say that “winning back a majority still remains a tall order,” given that “the GOP remain the narrowing favorites to retain the upper chamber,” but that the overall outlook could well shift further “in the coming months.”

Trump, since assuming office for the second time last year, has seen his ratings crater amid a slew of scandals over everything from his past relationship with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein to his newfound thirst for foreign military intervention.

Aggregators have consistently placed his approval in the high 30s and low 40s. A CNN survey released this month put him at just 35 percent overall, and at a career-low of 31 percent on the economy as voters grow increasingly anxious about surging prices, stubborn inflation and the lingering fallout of his tariffs.

Polls on voter intention ahead of November’s crucial race for control of the House and Senate suggest Democrats continue to hold a substantive edge over GOP candidates across the country, with RealClearPolling putting the generic congressional ballot at 47.5 percent for Democrats over just 41.8 percent for Republicans.

The Daily Beast contacted the White House and the Republican National Committee for comment on this story.